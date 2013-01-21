Alves Jacob Law Firm Announces Exclusive Consultancy on Immigration Visa to Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Alves Jacob Law Firm is a reliable name in Brazil that provides exclusive and experienced legal services to its clients including of consultancy on immigration visa for Brazil. Thus, the firm does not limit its services only to the Brazilian nationals. In fact, it more focuses its services for non-Brazilian people and helps foreigners get immigration visa for Brazil with ease.



The practice areas the attorneys at http://www.alvesjacob.com are involved include Debt Recovery, Immigration Law, International Adoptions, International Divorce, Real Estate Law, etc. amongst others. The law firm also deals in the cases related to Wills and Probate, Commercial Law/New Business, Trademark and Patents, Investigations, Criminal Law, Environmental Law and Maritime Law, etc. amongst others.



Attorneys at the firm allow candidates traveling to Brazil to obtain family visa Rio de Janeiro and several other kinds of visa by the government. They also help candidates get temporary visa and work visa Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.



Mr. Alessandro Alves Jacob is an experienced lawyer who has years of experience catering the requirements from his clients in Brazil and abroad. This veteran lawyer has shown his excellence through many of his articles on Brazilian Law that have been published at various periodicals and dailies.



Providing legal consultancy to clients and individuals on various issues, Mr Alessandro Alves Jacob has a bright career. The attribute that makes him different from rest of his competitors is that he stands for individuals, organizations and law firms from Brazil as well as from outside it.



About Alves Jacob Law Firm

