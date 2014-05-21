Alves Jacob Law Firm Holds Best Brazilian Corporate Lawyers Using Latest Innovations in Practice of Law

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Alves Jacob Law Firm holds the best Brazilian corporate lawyers using the latest innovations in the practice of law and proudly represented hundreds of clients. They pride themselves in using advanced technologies which are the hidden reason for their success. In addition, their aggressive efforts help in obtaining the maximum for their clients. With the 100% client satisfaction, the law firm is able to achieve their goal while keeping reputation as the most valuable asset.



One will be assured regarding meeting locations, as they can meet anywhere and anytime and will promptly return every phone call, emails, and answer all legal questions a client may have. In addition, their tradition of exemplary performance executed with practical judgment, remains highly respected among their peers.



Alves Jacob Law Firm has the most knowledgeable Brazilian international trade lawyer focusing on the traits of economic and retail debt collection lawsuits and implementation of any creditor’s rights. They proudly announce that every member of their law firm is acknowledged for their perseverance and resourcefulness. Also, their debt collection clients come from diverse backgrounds including both large and small enterprises such as finance companies, banks and various other lenders, accountants, legal practitioners, law firms and other professionals, condos, landlords and even individuals.



Besides, a spokesperson from Alves Jacob Law Firm mentions, “We help our retail installment contracts, goods sold and delivered, promissory notes, actions for collection of loans that clients in various types of matters that are related to financial and debt collection issues come under loan agreements and arising out of secured undertakings. We take action by applying for judgments opposing business owners as well as third parties on personal agreements of corporate arrears.”



About Alves Jacob Law Firm

Alves Jacob Law Firm is a premier Law Firm for legal services in Brazil; they are providing a comprehensive range of expert legal services for domestic and international clients. They are the lawyers one is looking for. The firm is reputed as a leading law firm in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Brazil. They protect, assist and represent individuals, companies and law firms from all over the world. The Law office has demonstrated enduring record which emphasizes teamwork and a commitment to excellence. The goal of their law firm is to provide cost-effective legal services.



For more information, please visit- http://www.alvesjacob.com