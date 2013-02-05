Alves Jacob Law Firm Provides Exclusive and Experienced Legal Services with Large Practice Areas

Rio de Janeiro, RJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Alves Jacob Law Firm is a trusted name in Brazil that provides exclusive and experienced legal services to its clients whether it is related to Visa or immigration. With experienced services, Alves Jacob has become has a reliable Brazilian permanent visa lawyer. He provides clients with exclusive Brazil immigration assessments so that they have easy processing.



The firm led by Alves Jacob delivers its services to Brazilian and non-Brazilian as well depending upon their specific requirements. With extensive knowledge and practice experience on immigration laws, Alves Jacob’s law firm aims to provide potential immigrants to Brazil with detailed and complete Brazilian immigration information.



He is one of the most trusted Brazil immigration lawyers who provide exclusive consultation to all those who wish to settle down in the country. This Brazilian citizenship attorney helps foreigners obtain Brazilian citizenship and for that he helps the get the paperwork done in friendly manner. He guides them with information which assists them in obtaining the Brazilian citizenship without any hassle.



Alves Jacob’s profile says, “Mr. Jacob concentrates his practice in legal services for non-Brazilians. He represents individuals, companies and law firms from all over the world. During his time at law school, he worked as a legal assistant in many law firms.” The practice areas the attorneys at Alves Jacob Law Firm offering their services include inter alia Debt Recovery, Immigration Law, International Adoptions, International Divorce and Real Estate Law.



The law firm also deals in the cases related to Wills and Probate, Commercial Law/New Business, Trademark and Patents, Investigations, Criminal Law, Environmental Law and Maritime Law, etc. amongst others.



About Alves Jacob law firm

Alves Jacob law firm is familiar with legal services for non - Brazilians. They represent individuals, companies and law firms from all over the world. Alves Jacob Law Firm has demonstrated enduring record which emphasizes teamwork and a commitment to excellence with international clients and collaborating lawyers. The goal of Alves Jacob law firm is to provide cost-effective legal services that combine our tradition of commitment to service with the latest innovations in the practice of law.



