Alves Jacob Offers Immigration Legal Services for expatriates in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, RJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Alves Jacob Law Firm, a premier Law Firm for legal services in Brazil, offers a comprehensive range of expert legal services to clients looking for immigration to Brazil. The company represents businesses, as well as individuals and families undergoing the Brazilian immigration process.



The company’s representative said at the event, “Alves Jacob Law Firm in Brazil has achieved an excellent reputation for effective legal representation in extremely simple to overly difficult immigration cases. The reasons for this are his close association with the immigration cases when he started practicing law. Prior to starting our own law practice, Mr. Jacob worked at an immigration law firm where he worked closely with clients facing all kind immigrant issues.”



Furthermore he added,” We are the Brazilian lawyers that protects expatriates. The firm is reputed as a leading law firm in Rio de Janeiro and Brazil and has also served as Rio de Janeiro Lawyers (Advogado Rio de Janeiro) for years. We protect, assist and represent individuals, companies and law firms from all over the world in getting immigration services easily done.”



Under the leadership of Mr. Alessandro Jacob, the firm provides employers and employees with the latest and most appropriate immigration strategies. His firm also provides services to businesses, as well as individuals and families undergoing the Brazilian immigration process.



The Law office has demonstrated enduring record which emphasizes teamwork and a commitment for excellence. The goal of the law firm is to provide cost-effective legal services that combine the tradition of commitment with the latest innovations in the practice of law. The firm is also known as one of the best providing Rio de Janeiro real estate lawyer (Rio de Janeiro abogado de bienes raíces )services.



The firm also provides criminal law, breach of contract, family law, maritime law, business law services in Brazil amongst others.



About Alves Jacob Law Firm

Alves Jacob law firm represent individuals, companies and law firms from all over the world. They have demonstrated enduring record which emphasizes teamwork and a commitment to excellence with international clients and collaborating lawyers. It provides expert legal services for family law, maritime law, business law, etc.



For further information please visit -http://www.alvesjacob.com