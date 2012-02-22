Alvin Hiebert in Abbotsford, BC Partners With Clean Green Nation

Abbotsford, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Alvin Hiebert, a green professional based in Abbotsford, British Colombia.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Hiebert will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Hiebert’s main concern as a Clean Green representative will be to provide resources and information to Abbotsford residents looking to live greener. Among these topics will be buying renewable energy in Abbotsford and ways in which homeowners can reduce waste in Abbotsford.



“I’m very excited to start my work with Clean Green Nation,” says Hiebert. “I look at renewable energy and sustainability with high hopes that these things will become leading industries in the future. My main concern is providing energy efficient ideas for the Abbotsford resident, in the hopes that he or she will learn more about eco friendly living and help carry it as the new standard of living.”



Hiebert will also be charged with advocating green living within Abbotsford homes. He will operate an online store where energy efficient products and other home accessories will be made available to homeowners looking to adopt a renewable lifestyle.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"Time is of the essence when you consider the big picture,” says Hiebert. “Energy independence is becoming a world wide topic of debate, especially for North America. We need to realize the true potential of renewable energy sources before we can solve our energy crisis issues. I think that by adopting these green energy sources, we can effectively begin to sever ties with traditional fuels to live greener and cleaner.”



Hiebert will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://alvinh56.cleangreennation.com.