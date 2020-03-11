Alvin J. Hower Launches Kickstarter Campaign for His Peace Corps Photo Memoir!

Warren, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Alvin J. Hower, a former Peace Corps Volunteer and his wife Filipina wife Prima Guipo Hower have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for an inspiring new project, Peace Corps Photo Memoir, No Greater Service. The memoir is an action packed, personal, vivid, and fascinating book about Alvin's experiences as a Peace Corps Volunteer. The title of this memoir is "No Greater Service - A Peace Corps Photo Memoir (Philippines 1969-1974). The couple welcomes generous support and backers for this project.



"I served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in the Philippines for five and a half years, where I ate rats, fell off a moving truck, witnessed the death of a friend, taught children good nutrition at the three children feeding centers that I managed and operated, and photographed the indigenous people to raise funds from USAID, CARE, Catholic Relief Services, etc., to help combat illiteracy, poverty, and diseases." Wrote Alvin J. Hower, the author of No Greater Service, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. During the years of 1969-1974, Al Hower was a Peace Corps Volunteer who served in three positions, 1) assigned to teach at Notre Dame of Dadiangas College, 2) as Coordinator of Social Action in underserved barrios of the coastal city of General Santos, and 3) his last assignment was as Management Consultant at a Catholic Mission in the remote mountains of Surallah, South Cotabato.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/primah/no-greater-service



and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the success of this project. All profits from sales of No Greater Service will also be used to help the children and the indigenous people of southern Philippines. The goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 6,500 and the campaign is already getting a phenomenal response. Also, the inspiring couple is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with nationwide shipping across the United States and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



Alvin J. Hower is an inspiring American Peace Corps volunteer who served in the Philippines from 1969 to 1974. He has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the basic production cost of his photo memoir from that period titled 'No Greater Service'. As a bonus, 237 photos were included in the 400-paged, 9x6" book. Both Alvin and his wife Prima are the authors of this book and they are welcoming generous support and backing on Kickstarter.



