Alvin Schramm: New Authorized Clean Green Nation Partner in Barnwell, Alberta

Alberta, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2011 -- Alvin Schramm is now an authorized Clean Green Nation partner. As of 2011, energy saving products have become more available to home and business owners. Wright specializes in solar power, wind LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



Residents of Barnwell, Alberta can take advantage of affordable sustainable energy products through Clean Green Nation. The company is focused on providing home and business owners with the necessary information and tools to make a difference in their energy consumption. Solar and wind power energy are on the rise. While once only available to large power companies, today consumers can purchase personal solar panels and wind turbine kits to supply energy to their home or business. There are numerous benefits to choosing renewable energy. The two biggest benefits are the decrease in natural resource consumption and the numerous tax benefits and government incentives that are available to home and business owners who install solar or wind power sources.



Small changes around the home are the best way for renters to save money on their utility bills. Hot water heater blankets, solar attic fans and eco-friendly light bulbs can dramatically decrease the amount of wasted energy in a home. LED light bulbs are known to last longer than traditional bulbs and also be less harmful on human eyes. Consumers interested in learning more about inexpensive solar power and Energy Star appliances available in Barnwell should not hesitate to contact Alvin Schramm. Through the website, consumers will also have access to information regarding the benefit of solar and wind energy, programmable thermostats, radiant barrier installation in the home and LED light bulbs.



About Clean Green Nation

Clean Green Nation is the leading manufacturer of green energy products. The company works throughout Canada and the United States to provide sustainable energy and green living information to home and business owners.