Always Best Care Senior to Provide Respite Care Services to Forbes Hospice Families

Roseville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- The Forbes Hospice Respite Care Program is a one-of-a-kind service that affords family members a much needed and well deserved break from the daily challenges and responsibilities of caring for their loved one. Always Best Care is uniquely qualified to assist Forbes Hospice in this critically important component of its program.



Based in Roseville, CA just outside the state capitol in Sacramento, Always Best Care is one of the nation’s leading providers of non-medical in-home care, assisted living placement services and skilled home health care. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchises and area representative offices.



“This agreement represents our alignment with an organization that has the same moral compass as our own,” said Phil Tanner, owner of Always Best Care in Upper St. Clair, PA, “which is a strong desire to help as many individuals as possible in their time of need. When a family needs someone to care for their loved one receiving hospice services, we’ll be there with a caring and compassionate Caregiver day or night to provide a much needed break.”



Forbes Hospice differentiates itself from other hospice providers in the region by offering a respite care service at no cost to families. The program is funded entirely through Forbes



Hospice’s philanthropic arm, the Forbes Foundation. The Foundation also will cover the costs of respite care incurred by Always Best Care, so there is no cost to the families receiving care.



“That’s what it is all about,” explained Mr. Tanner. “Doing the right thing for the client at the time it is needed most. I am very proud to be associated with Forbes Hospice and its Respite Care Program.”



For more information on the new respite care services, contact Mr. Tanner at (412) 835-2087, or via email at ptanner@abc-seniors.com.



For information on Always Best Care franchise opportunities, contact Steve Marcus, Vice President, Franchise Development, at franchisesales@abc-seniors.com, or visit www.franchisewithalwaysbestcare.com.



About Always Best Care

Always Best Care Senior Services, (http://www.alwaysbestcare.com), founded in 1996 by Michael Newman, is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care Senior Services has assisted over 25,000 seniors, representing a wide range of illnesses and personal needs. This has established the company as one of the premier providers of in-home care, assisted living placement assistance, and skilled home health care. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company’s clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to area seniors.



About Forbes Hospice

Forbes Hospice, established in 1979, features one of western Pennsylvania’s most comprehensive hospice and palliative care programs. In addition to offering palliative home care and a dedicated in-patient hospice unit, Forbes Hospice caregivers attend to patients in nursing or assisted living facilities as well. When curative options are exhausted, Forbes Hospice emphasizes the quality of life. Because emergencies do not respect business hours, Forbes Hospice nurses and other professionals are only a phone call away, day or night, seven days a week. All callers receive the comfort and reassurance of a trained Forbes Hospice staff member, regardless of when their call is made, and an immediate visit to their home is made when necessary.



Respite care to relieve family caregivers adds to Forbes Hospice's full range of patient and family centered care. From caring for a one-month-old child with congenital birth defects to caring for a 105 year old person with end of life complications, Forbes Hospice’s scope of experience and expertise is unmatched in the greater Pittsburgh region. Beyond patients with cancer, a growing number of its patients have advanced, chronic cardiac and pulmonary disease, immunological disease such as AIDS, and end-stage neurological diseases such as ALS and Alzheimer’s.



The program provides care to families in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties.



For more information, contact Forbes Hospice at 1-800-381-8080