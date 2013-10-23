AlwaysHeadphones.co.uk Releases Guide Explaining How to Spot Fake Headphones

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Fake headphone scams are growing increasingly common. Every day, scam artists post advertisements on online marketplaces for good headphones at low prices. Unfortunately, many of these headphones are fake, leaving buyers with subpar headphones or – worse yet – an empty headphone box.



That’s why AlwaysHeadphones.co.uk decided to release a guide explaining how to spot fake headphones. AlwaysHeadphones.co.uk is a UK-based headphone guide website that ranks and reviews a number of different types of headphones while helping buyers understand different headphone qualities - like comfort and sound quality.



In the recently-released fake headphones guide, AlwaysHeadphones.co.uk explains exactly how buyers can avoid paying too much for poor quality headphones. Tips include buying headphones only from authorized retailers or directly from the manufacturer itself.



A spokesperson for AlwaysHeadphones.co.uk explains why spotting fake headphones can be so difficult:



“Fake headphone scams are so popular these days because it’s relatively easy to make fake headphones that look the same as a premium set of headphones. There are shady manufacturers who specialize in creating headphones and packaging that look nearly identical to the headphones and packaging of authentic brands. For that reason, it’s nearly impossible to spot the difference between fake headphones and real headphones from pictures alone – usually, the buyer has to listen to the sound quality of the headphones before realising that they have been scammed.”



High-quality headphones are expensive, which is why many buyers turn to second-hand marketplaces online. It can be difficult to assess the quality of an online purchase from pictures alone. For that reason, it’s recommended that buyers personally test headphones whenever possible. When purchasing headphones from a local seller, for example, many buyers choose to listen to the headphones before handing over their money.



Ultimately, the team at AlwaysHeadphones.co.uk explains that a good set of headphones is an investment, not a frivolous expense:



“No matter where someone uses their headphones, a good set of headphones is certainly an investment. By buying from authorized retailers and certified manufacturers, buyers can protect their investment and ensure that their headphones last for as long as possible.”



Other recently-posted articles on AlwaysHeadphones.co.uk include a review of the best types of wireless headphones for mobile devices as well as a comparison between Bluetooth and radio frequency headphones in terms of sound quality.



Whether seeking advice on an upcoming headphone purchase or simply wanting to avoid headphone thieves, AlwaysHeadphones.co.uk aims to help headphone buyers make intelligent purchases.



About AlwaysHeadphones.co.uk

AlwaysHeadphones.co.uk is an online headphone guide site based in the United Kingdom. The site recently released a guide explaining how to avoid being scammed when shopping for headphones online. For more information, please visit: http://alwaysheadphones.co.uk