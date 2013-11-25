AlwaysLighting.com Schedules Grand Opening for Black Friday

Aptos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- If one is looking for distinctive lighting that is as unique as it is beautiful, mark the calendar for Black Friday, November 29, 2013.



Always Lighting, an online lighting company that offers high end distinctive lighting to fit all budgets and décor styles, will be open for business for the first time on this day.



The company has an eye for detail and prides itself on its ability to provide stylish and gorgeous lighting fixtures. Always Lighting is the one-stop-shop for world-class brand names, including Trump Lighting, A19, Diamond, Sterling and many more.



Always Lighting has gathered handcrafted artisan lighting fixtures from all over the world and made them accessible to customers, no matter where they live. Lights from Italy, France and Istanbul are available through this website; they’ll bring class and style into any home or work space. The company also offers limited edition pieces that are difficult to find elsewhere.



Lighting fixtures offered include lamps, ceiling lights, wall lighting, outdoor lighting, and handcrafted artisan lighting. Always Lighting also offers the option to purchase lighting by room and lighting by style.



Always Lighting prides itself on sharing elegant pieces with the world at competitive prices. It also boasts an unparalleled level of customer service.



In celebration of its grand opening, Always Lighting is offering a one-time-only special. Customers can take $20.00 off the initial purchase of all lighting fixtures. This special promotional offer will be accepted through the end of 2013.



To take advantage of this special offer, or to learn more about Always Lighting, please visit the company’s corporate website at www.alwayslighting.com. The company can also be reached on Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.



Media Contact:

Always Lighting

Lona Carter

President

Aptos, California

888 410-1419

contactus@alwayslighting.com