Alyssa McCarthy's Magical Missions: New Book Inspires Children to Face Challenges with Confidence

Oyster Bay, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- The age of technology and computers is often blamed for forcing children to live in a digital world, rather than embracing their true surroundings. Wanting to help children overcome the low confidence that is a by-product of this lifestyle, Sunayna Prasad is delighted to announce a compelling new children’s book.



‘From Frights to Flaws’, the first installment of the ‘Alyssa McCarthy’s Magical Missions’ series helps children overcome this problem and face life’s challenges with gusto.



Synopsis:



Twelve-year-old Alyssa McCarthy can no longer stand the toughness of her uncle and wants a better life. But one day she discovers not only the existence of magic, but also a villain hunting her down.



The villain uses magic and magical technology to kidnap Alyssa to the Fiji Islands. As much as she wants to go home, she has to face some dangerous challenges first. Not only that, the villain himself must also be defeated.



Can Alyssa succeed, even with the help of her mentors?



As the author explains, Alyssa was created to become a role model for young children.



“Children often learn better through story, hence using literature as a way to instill confidence in today’s young people. It’s all about giving children an enchanting story that they’ll want to read, while subtly weaving life-lessons around the narrative,” says Prasad.



Continuing, “That’s exactly what I’ve achieved with the first book; an antidote to the lack of confidence and inability to face challenges that plague so many young people today.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“So emotional and heartwarming!! I could feel the tough life Alyssa has been going through!!” says one reader, reviewing the book on Bookrix.com.



Another was equally as impressed, saying, “Very captivating and entertaining book. Congratulations!”



With so much success, the author has recently announced plans to turn the concept into an on-going series.



“Confidence is just one thing we can teach children. Books have unlimited potential and there’s a myriad of topics I hope to explore in future books. Safe to say, Alyssa’s adventures are not over yet,” Prasad adds.



Readers are urged to keep abreast of the author’s news for announcements about future books.



‘Alyssa McCarthy's Magical Missions: From Frights to Flaws’ will be available soon.



About the Author: Sunayna Prasad

Sunayna Prasad has been writing stories since the age of six. She is about to end her sophomore year of college and continue to study art and design as well as write for children.