ALZ Vitamins Announces Nutraceutical Supplements Aimed at Physical Symptoms of Alzheimer's

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- ALZ Vitamins, LLC recently announced an important new vitamin in the fight to combat the physical symptoms of Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Alz Vitamins were developed to specifically target Alzheimer’s and Dementia symptoms, increase brain power and reduce memory loss. Best of all they are available without a prescriptions so they are an important homegrown alternative to pharmaceutical solutions.



ALZ Vitamins combine the benefits of 8 FDA approved vitamins in one easy to swallow capsule. The vitamins used in the ALZ formula have been demonstrated in clinical studies to increase the cognitive brain functions of those suffering from the effects of Alzheimer’s and Dementia. ALZ Vitamins work by increasing blood flow to the brain and reducing the plaque buildup that occurs in Dementia patients. The vitamins also help alleviate the depression associated with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.



The ALZ formula is based on clinical trials from top research institutions including Wake Forest University and the Mayo Clinic. These trials indicated how the interaction of various Alzheimer's Nutraceutical supplements can lessen the effects of Dementia and the ALZ formula is based on these trials. Every care was taken to make sure that the ALZ Vitamin formula is measured down to the milligram to create the optimal mix for the most effective benefits.



ALZ Vitamins is the only single dose non pharmaceutical vitamin supplement blend on the market targeted towards Dementia sufferers. The formula includes the perfect blends of vitamins C, D, E, B-1, B-3, B-6, Folic B-9 and B-12. Each of these vitamins have been proven to help with the physical symptoms of Dementia in their own right and when blended perfectly in the ALZ Vitamins capsule, they provide the maximum benefits.



ALZ Vitamins are made in the USA and can be purchased directly from the ALZ website. The website also provides a thorough description of the ALZ Vitamins and gives interested parties a chance to review the medical studies and clinical trial information.



Contact

ALZ Vitamins LLC

1.678.580.5380

Email: info@alzvitamins.com

http://www.alzvitamins.com