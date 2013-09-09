Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Alzheimer's Disease - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 market report to its offering

Alzheimer's Disease - Pipeline Review, H2 2013



Summary



, 'Alzheimer's Disease - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Alzheimer's Disease, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Alzheimer's Disease. Alzheimer's Disease - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Alzheimer's Disease.

- A review of the Alzheimer's Disease products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.

- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.

- Coverage of the Alzheimer's Disease pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.

- Key discontinued pipeline projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Alzheimer's Disease.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Alzheimer's Disease pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.



Companies Mentioned



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Biogen Idec Inc.

OXIS International, Inc.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

NsGene A/S

Amgen Inc.

Sanofi-Aventis

AstraZeneca PLC

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Genentech, Inc.

MedImmune LLC

Merck & Co., Inc.

United Biomedical, Inc.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Euroscreen S.A.

Applied NeuroSolutions, Inc.

ExonHit Therapeutics SA

Plexxikon Inc.

Avineuro Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nanotherapeutics, Inc.

Novartis AG

Isotechnika Pharma Inc.

Samyang Corporation

Aphios Corporation

Alzhyme Ltd.

EnVivo Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Elan Corporation, plc

H Lundbeck A/S

Jeil Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Laboratoires Pierre Fabre SA

Les Laboratoires Servier

Octapharma AG

Orion Corporation

Pain Therapeutics, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd

VIVUS, Inc.

Hadasit Medical Research Services & Development Ltd

Addex Pharmaceuticals

Evotec Aktiengesellschaft

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Neuralstem, Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.

Genfit

AVANIR Pharmaceuticals

BELLUS Health Inc

Bionomics Limited

ReGenX Biosciences, LLC

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

Osta Biotechnologies Inc.

Paladin Labs Inc.

Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Critical Outcome Technologies Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ProteoTech, Inc.

Prana Biotechnology Limited

Lipoxen PLC

Biotie Therapies Corp.

Transition Therapeutics Inc.

Neurim Pharmaceuticals (1991) Ltd.

Theravance, Inc.

Resverlogix Corp.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd.

MediPost Co., Ltd.

Summit Corporation plc

CrystalGenomics, Inc.

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.

Mithridion, Inc.

Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc.

Labtec GmbH

Xel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Oryzon

TauRx Therapeutics Ltd

Ceregene, Inc.

CoMentis, Inc.

AC Immune SA

Humanetics Corporation

Accera, Inc.

Sonexa Therapeutics, Inc.

D-Pharm Ltd.

Functional Genetics, Inc.

StemCells, Inc.

Proteome Sciences Plc

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc.

Probiodrug AG

Snowdon Inc.

Domain Therapeutics

Pharmagenesis, Inc.

reMYND

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Wellstat Therapeutics Corporation

Celon Pharma Sp. z o.o.

ALSP, Inc.

IMMD Inc.

CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Metabolic Solutions Development Co.

Hawthorn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

BioArctic Neuroscience AB

Vaxin, Inc.

Affichem

QR Pharma, Inc.

NeuroNascent, Inc.

Siena Biotech S.p.A.

Virobay Inc.

SeneXta Therapeutics SA

KineMed, Inc.

ManRos Therapeutics

Intellect Neurosciences, Inc.

Transtech Pharma, Inc.

Xencor, Inc.

Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

Targacept, Inc.

AB Science

Vitae Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tautatis Incorporated

Lipopharma

Medisyn Technologies, Inc.

TheraCarb Inc.

VIB

PALUMED S.A.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.

Medestea Research & Production S.p.A.

M's Science Corporation

NasVax Ltd.

BrainCells Inc.

Stelic Institute & Co.

EndoCeutics, Inc.

Pharnext SAS

PharmatrophiX, Inc.

TREVENTIS Corporation

Ascenion GmbH

Phenomenome Discoveries, Inc.

Satori Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inserm Transfert SA

Sinil Pharma Ltd.

Heptares Therapeutics Ltd.

Signum Biosciences, Inc.

Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Femta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ArmaGen Technologies, Inc.

B&C Biopharm

Axon Neuroscience GmbH

RNL BIO Co., Ltd.

Clera Inc.

BioChromix Pharma AB

NAL Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Laila Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Serometrix, LLC

Archer Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Varinel, Inc.

Cognosci, Inc.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Inc.

VLP Biotech, Inc.

RaQualia Pharma Inc.

Naurex, Inc.

PharmaNeuroBoost N.V.

America Stem Cell, Inc.



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