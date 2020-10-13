Alzheimers Drugs Market: 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2030 - H. Lundbeck A/S, Eisai Co, Avanir Pharmaceuticals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- Alzheimer's disease progresses and is not curable with any of the approved medication. The link between the cells and brain cells are lost which causes cognitive symptoms to worse. Currently, no medication is available to stop the damage caused by Alzheimer's disease, but can effectively reduce or control the symptoms for restricted period of time by impacting specific chemicals comprised in holding messages in the nervous cells of the brain. Physicians may sometimes prescribe both medications together if the progression is more.



Major Key Players of the Alzheimer's Drugs Market are:

AC Immune, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, Eli Lilly and Company, H. Lundbeck A/S, Eisai Co., Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Janssen Global Services, LLC, AbbVie Inc. among others.



Download PDF to Know the Impact of COVID-19 on "Alzheimer's Drugs Market" at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/46



Growing prevalence rates of Alzheimers disease globally and rising geriatric population worldwide is anticipated to fuel the growth of Alzheimers drugs market. With the globally increasing ageing population, the number of patients suffering from Alzheimers disease is projected to grow during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) between the years 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world's population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%. It is estimated that dementia affects 46.8 million people worldwide with an estimated cost of USD 818 billion. Alzheimers disease is the most common cause of dementia, with 9.9 million people newly diagnosed with dementia each year. Unfortunately there is no cure for Alzheimers, which has become one of the greatest public health challenges globally. These factors are expected fuel the Alzheimers Drugs Market in the forecast period. Current treatments focus on delaying the onset of the disease and on alleviating the symptoms, however they are unable to stop the disease from progressing as they do not alter or affect the underlying causes.



Major Types of Alzheimer's Drugs Market covered are:

Cholinesterase Inhibitors (Donepezil, Galantamine, Rivastigmine)

NMDA Receptor Antagonists (Memantine)



Major Applications of Alzheimer's Drugs Market covered are:

Direct Distribution Channel

Indirect Distribution Channel



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Alzheimer's Drugs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Alzheimer's Drugs market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Alzheimer's Drugs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Alzheimer's Drugs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/46



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Alzheimer's Drugs Market Size

2.2 Alzheimer's Drugs Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Alzheimer's Drugs Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Alzheimer's Drugs Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Alzheimer's Drugs Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Alzheimer's Drugs Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Alzheimer's Drugs Sales by Product

4.2 Global Alzheimer's Drugs Revenue by Product

4.3 Alzheimer's Drugs Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Alzheimer's Drugs Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/46



In the end, Alzheimer's Drugs industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com