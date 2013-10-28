Ama Ristorante at Driftwood Presents a New Fall Menu and Weekly Deals

Sea Bright, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- After only a year at its stunning, oceanfront location, Ama Ristorante at Driftwood – owned by the Stavola Family - has won recognition as the finest Italian restaurant at the Jersey Shore. And to celebrate the first of many anniversaries, the Sea Bright restaurant is introducing a new, expanded menu that features the freshest seasonal ingredients, and additional weekly specials for both the bar and dining room.



Executive Chef Pat Trama has created several new and exciting menu items – both appetizers and entrees – that reflect his passion for perfection and Ama’s commitment to fresh, local and seasonal ingredients. These new dishes include Fresh East Coast Halibut, served with Brussels Sprout Petals, Parsnip Puree and Cranberry Moustarda; and Organic Scottish Salmon, paired with Heirloom White Bean Ribollita, Opal Basil and Black Garlic Espuma.New Pasta offerings include Gnocchi served with Duck Bolognese, King Trumpet Mushrooms and Buffalo Milk Ricotta; and Penne served with Angry Red Sauce, In-House Bocconcini, Basil Leaves and Garlic Chips.



Ama also is offering amazing daily deals on wines and cocktails, including a complimentary glass of House Red or House White with the purchase of any Pasta entrée on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. All House Wines by the glass will also be 50% off on Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday in the bar/lounge and main dining room. And one more wine special: on Tuesday nights, diners can also enjoy 20% off featured bottles of Tuscan wine, many selected personally by Chef Pat from boutique Italian wineries.



Ama also has introduced new cocktail specials from its unmatched cocktail menu. On Thursday, specialty cocktails are $7 all night. On Friday, specialty cocktails are $7 from 5-7 p.m. And on Sunday, Draft Beers are $3 at the bar where you can watch your favorite NFL team on our four huge HD TVs.



There’s also a prix-fixe, three-course menu on Sunday for $32 ($38 with glass of house wine.)



Local residents and Shore visitors alike are enjoying sharing good times with friends and family at our large beautiful marble circular bar. To make their experience even better Ama now offers a Small Plates, Bar-Only Menu Special on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, that includes Salads, Calamari, Mussels and Bruschetta.



As always, Ama supports local musical talent and features live music every Thursday night at 8 p.m.



Ama is now accepting reservations for your holiday party, business or special event in its charming private dining room with hand painted Tuscan landscape mural, romantic wood burning fireplace and dramatic ocean views for groups of 20-60 guests.



Ama will be open for dinner both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.



Recent accolades include:



Zagat: Food 25 Service 24 Décor 24



"Creative" takes on Tuscan cuisine are the forte of this upscale, oceanfront Italian in Sea Bright's Driftwood Cabana Club (relocated in 2012 from Atlantic Highlands), serving "NYC-quality" pastas and mussels "to dream of"; "attentive" service and "lovely" decor "evoking Italy" are all part of its appeal, as is the "breathtaking view."



NJ Monthly Critics Choice “New & Notable Restaurant 2013”



NJ Monthly “Top 35 Most Scenic Waterfront Dining Spots 2013”



Monmouth Health & Life “Best Italian Restaurant 2013”



About Ama Ristorante

Ama Ristorante offers old country Tuscan cuisine, both simple and earthy, prepared by Chef Pat Trama's masterful and creative technique. Located at the Driftwood Cabana Club Ama's unique location in Sea Bright, New Jersey, offers diners spectacular views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Shrewsbury River from the comfort of a rich, warm Tuscan-inspired setting. As owners of Ama Ristorante and the Driftwood Cabana Club, the Stavola family establishes the same level of character and ambiance that the members of the cabana club have enjoyed for over a half a century.