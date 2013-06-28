Ama Ristorante Owners Host "Rebuild Sea Bright Day" - Beach Bash and Biggest Fireworks Show in New Jersey

Sea Bright, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- The Stavola family - owners of Driftwood Cabana Club and Ama Ristorante in Sea Bright - will host Rebuild Sea Bright Day, on Monday, July 1 (July 2nd in the event of rain), opening their private beach club to the public for a day of food, fun and fireworks on the beach. The event will include live entertainment, a clambake and the biggest fireworks display in New Jersey this year. Serving as a fundraiser for the residents of Sea Bright, the proceeds will benefit both Sea Bright Rising and a Building Permit Relief Fund established by the Stavola family. In addition, Ama Ristorante will be open for ticket holders that night, also to benefit the two Sea Bright funds.



The daytime events will begin at Noon with a beach clambake and live music. Ticket holders will also receive full access to Driftwood Cabana Club for the day, including the use of club facilities, pool with lifeguards, and beach. In addition to the clambake, there will be a children's menu and two complimentary beverages from the Tiki Bar. From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., live entertainment will be provided by local favorites Yasgur's Farm Band and headliner Brian Kirk and the Jirks. The day will conclude with a spectacular fireworks show on the beach at 9 p.m. presented by Garden State Fireworks, producers of the annual Kaboom! show in Red Bank and the Macy's Fireworks on the Hudson. The fireworks display, donated by the Stavola family, will be the equivalent of the Kaboom! show and the largest fireworks show in New Jersey this year.



Tickets for both the Beach Bash and Fireworks show are $125 for adults, and $25 for children 16 and under. Evening-only tickets (6 p.m. admission), which includes the live entertainment, one free beverage and fireworks show, are $75 for adults and $25 for children 16 and under. This ticket price will increase after June 24.



For ticket holders, Ama Ristorante at Driftwood, the popular oceanfront Italian restaurant's a la carte menu will be available. Seats are limited on a first-come, first-serve basis and are sure to go quickly. Those with earlier reservations are invited to stay at the Club after dinner to watch the fireworks display. Tickets must be purchased first at seabrightrising.org before contacting Ama at 732.530.9760 to make a reservation.



Sea Bright, a narrow seashore town bounded by the Atlantic Ocean and Shrewsbury Rivers, was devastated by flooding from Hurricane Sandy with most of the homes and businesses there effected. Driftwood opened fully on May 25, after working to restore their property 24/7 since Sandy. The main portion of the club remained intact allowing Ama Ristorante to be the first business in Sea Bright to reopen one month after Sandy.



“Many Sea Bright property owners continue to struggle with getting back into their homes and businesses, we feel an obligation to do what we can to help make that possible. We thank our members for helping to support this critical effort to support Sea Bright Rising and the Ama Ristorante Building Permit Relief fund,” said a statement provided by the Stavola Family.



True to form, the Stavola family has been working tirelessly to get their business back operating. In fact, family members were the first to re-enter Sea Bright after Sandy, thanks to heavy equipment (a retired military vehicle) that one of the brothers owns. They managed to get through streets clogged with 8-10 feet of sand to clear fire lanes for Sea Bright's emergency vehicles. It's a great story culminating with a spectacular show of philanthropy and concern for Sea Bright neighbors by a business that is now in its 56th year in Sea Bright with the greatest fireworks display on the Jersey Shore.



For tickets call Ilene Winters, Director of Sea Bright Rising at 908.400.3617 or e mail at ilenewinters@me.com.



You can also visit http://seabrightrising.givezooks.com/events/sea-bright-day-at-driftwood-ama to purchase your tickets.



