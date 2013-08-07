Ama Ristorante Gets Nod from NJ Monthly Editors as "New & Notable"

Sea Bright, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Ama Ristorante at Driftwood, Sea Bright, New Jersey, is pleased to announce it was named as one of 27 “New and Notable” restaurants by NJ Monthly’s editors in the magazine’s annual “Best Restaurants”, August issue now on newsstands.



The article states: “One sign the economy is picking up? A bumper crop of ambitious restaurants and fun eateries hanging up shingles all over the state. . . Here are 27 worth checking out” . . . “Ama had just relocated from Atlantic Highlands when Sandy battered Sea Bright. The newcomer became the first restaurant in town to reopen. It features ocean views and Chef Pat Trama's Tuscan touches, with a wine list of estate Italian vintages.”



Ama Ristorante with its new strategic second level perch with stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean to the east and sunset views over the Shrewsbury River to the west and new owners, the Stavola family, opened in September 2013 only to be closed six weeks later by the devastation caused by SuperStorm Sandy to this northernmost Jersey Shore town of Sea Bright. Miraculously the main part of Driftwood Cabana Club, where Ama is located, remained intact and thirty days later in November Ama Ristorante reopened. It was the first business to reopen in Sea Bright.



Ever since, the reservation phone has been ringing off the hook and the awards are rolling in.



In addition to being named “New and Notable, Ama Ristorante was voted “Best Italian” restaurant 2013 by Monmouth Health and Life’s Readers’ Choice Awards; earlier Ama was listed among 35 Most Scenic Views 2013 by NJ Monthly; and Ama continues as a favorite restaurant among diners on Opentable.com where it was the winner of Diners’ Choice Awards for "Special Occasion", "Hot Spot", and "Italian."



Executive Chef Pat Trama’s menu of seasonally inspired Tuscan specialties using highest quality ingredients to be found is served in a warm, elegantly appointed dining room with comfortable banquettes, white linen-clad tables, and large, popular bar. An eclectic wine list featuring estate wines primarily from Italian origin is available and an inventive specialty cocktail menu. Weekly specials include Tuesdays - 20 % off bottles of Tuscan wines throughout the restaurant and ½ off wines by the glass at bar; Wednesdays - 1/2 off wines by the glass at bar only; Thursdays - $7 specialty cocktails and live music; Fridays - $7 specialty cocktails bar only from 5-7 p.m.; Sundays – Prix Fixe Dinner $32, No Corkage Fees, and $3 draft beers at the bar only.



Hours for Dinner are at 5 p.m. Tuesday – Friday; 4 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday. Complimentary Valet parking, wheelchair accessible and major credit cards accepted.



Private dining room available for up to 60 seated guests.



AMA at the Driftwood.

Driftwood Cabana Club

1485 Ocean Avenue

Sea Bright, NJ 07760

732-530-9760

http://amaristorante.com/

amaristorante@hotmail.com