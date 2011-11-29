Amacsoft Announced the Release of PDF to Epub Converter for Mac

Susanville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2011 -- Amacsoft, a top-notch Multimedia company in the IT industry, announced that PDF to ePub for Converter Mac is listed on the e-market. PDF to ePub for Mac, an innovative PDF converting software for users to convert PDF to ePub effortlessly on Mac OS X. This is Amacsoft's flagship release this year and indicates their technology breakthrough on Mac.



In addition, it also owns a useful option for you to select page range to convert, reserve the original text, layouts, font color etc. With Amacsoft PDF to ePub for Mac, you will be able to make eBooks by yourself and put them on eReaders such as Sony Reader, Nook, Kobo, iRiver Story HD, iPad, iPhone etc. that support ePub format.



"We are glad to release this PDF to ePub for Mac users," said John Leaon, the Marketing Director of Amacsoft. "From the feedbacks of our Windows customers, we are confident that PDF to ePub for Mac can highly improve the working efficiency for Mac users."



Key Features of PDF to ePub for Mac



- Good Preservation

PDF to ePub for Mac can retain the original text, layouts, images, and hyperlinks in the output ePub eBooks. Mac PDF to ePub Converter provides 2 options for Mac users to customize the output ePub eBooks: Text and images to ePub; Each page as an image to ePub.



- High Efficiency

To improve the working efficiency for Mac users, PDF to ePub for Mac provides batch conversion and partial conversion modes to convert eBooks.



- Easy to use

Amacsoft PDF to ePub for Mac is extremely easy to use. Users can finish the conversion with just 3 simple steps: Import - Customize - Convert. Support drag-and-drop operation. Amacsoft PDF to ePub for Mac enables users to add or remove PDF eBooks by dragging and dropping them in or out of the panel. And by dragging the imported PDF eBooks up and down, it is easy to change the order of the selected PDF eBooks for conversion.



Availability of Amacsoft PDF to ePub for Mac: Amacsoft PDF to ePub for Mac is priced at US$39.95 for a single user license. Now it is available for free trial and purchase from: http://www.amacsoft.com/pdf-to-epub-for-mac.html



About Amacsoft

Amacsoft Studio is a leading developer of multimedia tools for Mac users. Amacsoft has already become a new product brand of iStonsoft already. Amacsoft products generally fall into three multimedia product lines, including Video Conversion Tools, PDF & Ebook Conversion Tools and iPod/iPad/iPhone Transfer.