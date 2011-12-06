Amacsoft Announces Release of PDF to HTML Converter for Mac

Susanville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2011 -- Amacsoft Studio, a multimedia software publisher providing a professional yet easy-to-use PDF conversion and editing software, announced the availability of PDF to HTML Converter for Mac, which provides the easiest way to get HTML web page with no need of programming.



PDF format, which is short for Portable Document Format. Created by Adobe System since 1993, it is widely used for its advantages. Its unique function has enabled the PDF format one of the most popular document format online. It allows people to share their ideas and work online.



Why convert PDF to HTML? Firstly, when reading PDF files online, you will find that the aspect ratio and size of pages in PDF document has a poor match for the computer screen. However, reading HTML content has no such problem and gives you better reading experience. Secondly, before reading PDF files, it's a must to have Adobe Reader installed. And it spares a long time to download the PDF files.



Amacsoft PDF to HTML Converter for Mac is such a practical PDF solution program that helps Mac fans to convert PDF to HTML webpages on Mac for easily making your PDF documents visible and fully searchable on the Internet. There is also a Windows version of PDF to HTML Converter available from iStonsoft,the company who owns Amacsoft.



Key Features of Amacsoft PDF to HTML for Mac:



1. Convert PDF files to HTML on Mac quickly

Convert HTML web pages from PDF within several minutes.



2. Good Preservation

The Text, Hyperlinks, Images, Layouts, Tables, Columns, Graphics, Colors can be well preserved.



3. Support batch conversion and partial conversion

- Batch conversion: You are able to import multiple PDF files to the Mac PDF to HTML Converter and convert them to HTML at the same time.

- Partial conversion: Specify the pages or page range for conversion and the Amacsoft PDF to HTML for Mac will convert the document accordingly.



4. Simple and Easy to use

With its intuitive and user-friendly interface, you can finish the conversion job with only several clicks.



System Requirements

- 1G Hz or above Intel processor.

- 512 MB physical RAM (memory) or more.

- 1024×768 or higher resolution display.

- Mac OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard, Mac OS X 10.7 Lion or later



Price and Availability

Amacsoft PDF to HTML for Mac is available through Amacsoft official website with a retail price of $39.95. All of the Amacsoft products provide a free trial version for download. For more information about Amacsoft PDF to HTML for Mac, please visit: http://www.amacsoft.com/pdf-to-html-for-mac.html



About Amacsoft

Amacsoft Studio is a leading developer of multimedia tools for Mac users. Amacsoft has already become a new product brand of iStonsoft already. Amacsoft products generally fall into three multimedia product lines, including Video Conversion Tools, PDF & Ebook Conversion Tools and iPod/iPad/iPhone Transfer.