Amacsoft HTML to ePub Converter For Mac Released - The Easy Solution For Generating ePub Books from Webpages

Susanville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2011 -- Amacsoft, a multimedia computer software organization making and advertising multimedia Windows/Mac apps for each enterprise and house users, has announced the release of HTML to ePub Converter for Mac, which provides the easiest way to get ePub eBooks with no need of programming.



It is an amazing experience to read eBooks online, but it is not so convenient to read web page files on e-readers, not mention offline. Amacsoft have, since its inception released their solutions as software packages; allowing you to easily handling the HTML files freely. No more out-sourcing, no more unnecessary on-going charges. HTML to ePub Converter for Mac aims to help Mac users to convert HTML to ePub format on Mac which is widely supported by most of the e-readers such as iPad, iPhone, Nook, Kobo, Sony Reader etc.



"The release of HTML to ePub Converter means a lot to us," said Annie Chen, Manager of eBook project of Amacsoft, "It marks that we have opened doors onto new frontiers, and we will continue to develop more excellent products in return to our customers all over the world."



The software is effortless. No programming is required. You simply choose the features you want to include and click convert. There is minimal effort and time consumption, making it a very efficient, intuitive and cost-effective ePub solution for you.



Key Features of HTML to ePub Converter:



- Reserve Original Elements

All the original elements in HTML file can be retained perfectly, including text, graphics, images, hyperlinks and layout.



- Batch Conversion Mode

This HTML to ePub for Mac batch conversion mode would highly enhance the efficiency when Mac users desire to convert multiple HTML files toePub eBook on Mac.



- Background running

HTML to ePub Converter for Mac background running is offered to perform all the converting tasks at the background for sparing more helpful information on other apps.



- Easy to Operate

Convert EPUB eBooks from HTML with several simple clicks, and support drag-and-drop operation.



Pricing

HTML to ePub Converter for Mac is only for $39.95(USD). Besides, all the update is for free and warm after-sale service is available for Amacsoft Mac HTML to ePub Converter registered users. For more detailed information, you may refer to: http://www.amacsoft.com/html-to-epub-for-mac.html



About Amacsoft

Amacsoft Studio is a leading developer of multimedia tools for Mac users. Amacsoft has already become a new product brand of iStonsoft already. Amacsoft products generally fall into three multimedia product lines, including Video Conversion Tools, PDF & Ebook Conversion Tools and iPod/iPad/iPhone Transfer.