Amacsoft Launches HTML to ePub for Mac - Enjoy Web Pages With ePub eBook Reader on the Go

Susanville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2011 -- Amacsoft, an independent and well-known multimedia software developer, has launched HTML to ePub Converter for Mac today, which can enable modern eBbook followers to enjoy Web pages on ePub-friendly portable eBook Readers such as iPad, iPad 2, iPad 3, iPod touch, iPhone, Sony Reader on the go freely and flexibly.



Contemporarily, Internet surfing fanciers are becoming more penchant for a powerful assistance to convert HTML saved from Web page to ePub eBooks and enjoy them on ePub compatible devices anytime and anyplace. With Amacsoft HTML to ePub for Mac, this cool digital enjoyment and pursuit can be achived with its powerful functionalities as well as friendly interface without any difficulty for Mac users. There is also a Windows version of HTML to ePub Converter from iStonsoft, the owner of Amacsoft.



Highlights of Amacsoft HTML to ePub for Mac:

1. Outstanding original elements perseverance

Text, graphics, images, hyperlinks and layout and all the other conversion elements can be guranteed in perfect mode during the whole process of HTML to ePub conversion on Mac.



2. Batch conversion

All or multiple HTML files to epub ebook on mac conversion at one time can be achieved with superb efficiency.



3. Backgound running

The whole conversion process can be performed in background running mode so that users can spare time to do something they want to be occupied with meanwhile at their option.



4. Simple but straightforward operation

Intutive and powerful interface, drag-and-drop features as well as specific procedures demonstration can enable users to convert HTML to ePub eBook on Mac with merely several mouse clicks.



System Requirements:

OS: Mac OS X 10.6, 10.7 or abover;

CPU: Intel 512MHz;

Hard Disk: 100M and above.



Price and availability: Amacsoft HTML to ePub for Mac has been open to Mac users at the price of $39.95 now. And if you want to know more detailed information or embrace it for your modern digital eBook life, please enter the following website:

http://www.amacsoft.com/html-to-epub-for-mac.html.



About Amacsoft

Amacsoft Studio is a leading developer of multimedia tools for Mac users. Amacsoft has already become a new product brand of iStonsoft already. Amacsoft products generally fall into three multimedia product lines, including Video Conversion Tools, PDF & Ebook Conversion Tools and iPod/iPad/iPhone Transfer.