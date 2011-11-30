Amacsoft MOBI to ePub Converter is Available on the Market Now

Susanville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2011 -- Aims to give eBook fans more comfortable reading experience, Amacsoft Corporation, a professional multimedia software developer and provider, today is pleased to announce the release of MOBI to ePub Converter for Mac, which can help Mac users to convert MOBI files to ePub format for reading on many popular eBook readers such as iPad, iPad 2, iPhone 4S, Sony Reader, Nook Tablet, etc.



“ePub format is widely supported by many popular eReaders, and for most eBook fans, MOBI eBooks can’t be read directly on their favorite eReaders, then converting MOBI to ePub format is essential”, said Haywood Tai, Manager of Mac project of Amacsoft Corporation, “So, just try Amacsoft MOBI to ePub for Mac, if won’t let you down”, he added.



Why choose Amacsoft MOBI to ePub for Mac?

1. Convert MOBI to ePub on Mac Easily

Possessing MOBI to ePub Converter for Mac, just needing several clicks, you are able to complete the conversion from MOBI to ePub eBook to read.

2. Efficient Conversion

Mac MOBI to ePub Converter can easily convert .mobi files to .epub format on Mac OS X, just few seconds.

Well keep the original contents of the MOBI file.

3. Batch Conversion

This MOBI to ePub Converter for Mac supports one-time loading multiple MOBI files. Batch conversion mode that can save a lot of time.

4. Easy to Operate

Best MOBI to ePub for Mac possesses an intuitive interface, which can make the MOBI to ePub conversion operation easier.



System Requirements

- 1G Hz or above Intel processor.

- 512 MB physical RAM (memory) or more.

- 1024×768 or higher resolution display.

- Mac OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard, Mac OS X 10.7 Lion or later



Price and Availability

Amacsoft MOBI to EPUB for Mac is available through Amacsoft official website with a retail price for $39.95. All of the Amacsoft products provide a free trial version for download. For more information about Amacsoft MOBI to EPUB for Mac, please visit: http://www.amacsoft.com/mobi-to-epub-for-mac.html



About Amacsoft

Amacsoft Studio is a leading developer of multimedia tools for Mac users. Amacsoft has already become a new product brand of iStonsoft already. Amacsoft products generally fall into three multimedia product lines, including Video Conversion Tools, PDF & Ebook Conversion Tools and iPod/iPad/iPhone Transfer.