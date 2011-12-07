Amacsoft Newly Released PDF to Image Converter for Mac OS X

Susanville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2011 -- Amacsoft, a multimedia computer software organization making and advertising multimedia Windows/Mac apps for each enterprise and house users, has announced PDF to Image Converter for Mac, which indicates great progress on developing Mac products for users all over the world.



With its user-friendly interface and excellent features, the professional PDF to Image Converter for Mac also embeds with powerful converting functions to enable you: extract images from Adobe PDF files and then convert the extracted images to popular image formats includes TIFF, JPG, PNG, GIF and BMP. By releasing PDF to Image Converter for Mac opens doors onto new frontiers. The key features of this PDF to Image Converter included:



- Convert PDF files to image efficiently

Convert PDF to JPG,TIFF, BMP or PNG image with the original layouts, images, text content, of PDF files after quick conversion.



- Support batch and partial conversion

You can import multiple PDF files to the program and convert them to image files at one time.Specify the pages and page range for conversion and the tool will convert the document accordingly.



- Convert PDF to Image on Mac with no Adobe Reader or Acrobat required

Standalone PDF to Image for Mac software, supports to save PDF to pictures on Mac with no Adobe Acrobat and Acrobat Reader required.



- Superb output quality, high speed

Simple to use using its intuitive and user-friendly interface, you may finish the conversion job with only several clicks. Moreover the outstanding output quality and fast conversion will not despair you.



Pricing and Availability:

Amacsoft PDF to Image Converter for Mac is only for $39.95(USD). Besides, all the update is for free and warm after-sale service is available. For detail information, please visit: http://www.amacsoft.com/pdf-to-image-for-mac.html



Amacsoft has extended its business worldwide and is consistently dedicated to satisfy customers with diversified consumer software products and services. In the future, Amacsoft will make every efforts to develop better products to satisfy users all around the world.



About Amacsoft

Amacsoft is a leading developer of multimedia tools for Mac users. Amacsoft has already become a new product brand of iStonsoft already. Amacsoft products generally fall into three multimedia product lines, including Video Conversion Tools, PDF & Ebook Conversion Tools and iPod/iPad/iPhone Transfer.