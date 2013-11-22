London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Sebastian Vettel, 26, clinched his fourth formula 1 championship last weekend at the Indian Grand Prix to rapturous applause. This fourth, successive championship victory puts Vettel in a league of legends with the likes of Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher and Juan Manual Fangio, who have also won four or more championships. Amaechi Okwuosa dailymotion followers may be delighted to see that the victory also gives Sebastian Vettel’s Red Bull Racing team their fourth successive victory in the Formula 1 constructors’ championship.



Not only has Vettel been breaking records ever since he started racing for Red Bull, the record-breaking streak looks set to continue if the champion can win his remaining three races- equalling a record held by Alberto Ascari in winning nine consecutive Grand Prix’s. Amaechi Okwuosa director of New Bethel, has likely heard the news that Vettel has come under fire from many formula 1 fans in recent years, with much publicised booing at recent Grand Prix events. With many fans growing wary of Vettel’s continued success, it seems like Formula 1 has become predictable with so many championship titles going to Vettel.



Vettel himself has been aware of the fans backlash: “It hadn’t been an easy season… from the outside people may think it was easy, but it wasn’t.” Vettel told the press, insisting that pressure from fans wasn’t going to put the German off his routine, and in fact had the opposite to say about the fans reactions throughout the season. “It has been hard for me in particular; to be booed when I have done nothing wrong was hard...” said Vettel, talking with reporters after the Indian Grand Prix.



It seems that Vettel has that ‘championship spirit’ that his idol, Michael Schumacher had on the road to clinching his seven world championship titles over the years, “…but I think I answered it on the track, which I am pleased about” said Vettel, confirming that the true mark of a great champion is turning negativity into a positive reason for continuing, like specialists such as Amaechi Okwuosa New Bethel overseer.



Some of Amaechi Okwuosa profiles online give an insight into professionals with champion spirit, paralleled with Formula 1, continues this championship form despite the negative outlays of emotions from Formula 1 fans. It also appears that Sebastian Vettel could well be on his way to breaking that ‘nine-championship in succession’ winning streak, and well on his way to breaking the astonishing record set by Vettel’s idol Michael Schumacher with his ten Formula 1 world championship titles down the line.



About Formula 1

The Formula 1 season comprises of 19 calendar events in 2013. Starting on the 15th March with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne and ending with the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo. The 2014 Formula 1 season is set to increase the number of events to 22 with Mexico and Russia being added to the calendar, the USA sees a historic double-event season with Austin, Texas and New Jersey leading the way in North America.



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