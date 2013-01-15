Amaechi Okwuosa New Bethel Football Fan Discusses Bradford's Latest Victory

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Matt Duke described the team’s 3-1 defeat of Aston villa during the first leg of the League Cup semi-final, as ‘unreal’. resident and avid football fan, said that Duke was in top form throughout the match, pulling off save after save, until eventually the team were victorious.



Duke admitted that he was shocked that they had beat Aston Villa at all, and having gone home with a result of 3-1 was even more surprising. Bradford are now hoping to become the first ever fourth tier team in English football to get to the League cup final, since Rochdale in the early sixties. Bradford, a team affectionately known as the Bantams, have beaten both Arsenal and Wigan during their journey to the semi finals.



In their latest match, they managed to gain an early lead with the help of striker Nahki Wells, and headers during the second half from Carl McHugh and Rory McArdle, provided them with a two goal cushion which means they're now on the way to Villa Park. Phil Parkinson, the manager, said that he was thrilled with how the team played.



Parkinson went on to say that whilst everyone on the team played 'tremendously well', Gary Jones and Matt Duke were to the two stars of the match, adding that they had remain composed and focused on the ball, even during the most challenging moments on the pitch. Parkinson stressed that the win would not make them complacent, and that the team intends to work even harder after their victory.



Discussing his own performance, Duke, the former Burton and Hull man, said that he had felt very optimistic in the run up to the match, and had felt confident - even before he stepped foot onto the field - that he would perform well. He described it as one of his best games, but said that he also had to give credit to the players in front of him, as they had performed just as impressively.



