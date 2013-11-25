London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- With Sebastian Vettel looking to be the favourite to hone in on another impressive win, following his breath-taking Indian Grand Prix victory, the stark difference in track compared to last weeks’ track looks set to give Amaechi Okwuosa dailymotion formula 1 fans a cracking spectacle. Being a stop-and-go affair, the Abu Dhabi track lends itself to a barnstorming set of flat-out sections to thrill the crowds.



Sebastian Vettel will have his hands full with Lewis Hamilton during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, especially considering this is one of their preferred tracks to take victory. With a track that lends itself to cautious drivers that are good on the brakes, Lewis Hamilton will be eager to show his effervescent spirit in control of the tight bends and elongated corners that the Abu Dhabi track has in store, with a keen eye for detail, the drivers are aware of the potential difficulties ahead.



For the drivers that excel in late braking such as Lewis Hamilton, the Abu Dhabi track is proving to be more difficult for drivers who excel in outmanoeuvring, but with Hamilton still troubled with the feel of his Mercedes this year, and with a lack of confidence when it comes to the feel of the brakes in particular, viewers of the Amaechi Okwuosa about me page know that Mclaren hopes to prepare the car to perfection and allow the Mercedes to perform as well as Lewis Hamilton has proved in the past.



The expert insight suggests that due to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix being a twilight race, an extensive list of issues may surface. With race data gathered throughout the day being meaningless when the track temperature is likely to fall steadily throughout the period of the race, race organisers had to make the call of compromise to allow fans the worldwide a reasonable air time, especially in Europe, where Formula 1 is a huge event.



With the practise lap starting at 1pm, the technical data gathering from the teams will allow for few settings to be incorporated into the final race, which is set to start later in the evening. It may all come down to tyre choice, and with the Medium Pirelli’s being the best choice for this type of track with a few slow corners, adding into the equation the low track temperatures, will be key to securing victory for the driver willing to go easy on braking - yet braking late to utilise the many overtaking points throughout the corners, leaving Amaechi Okwuosa company directors’ formula 1 supporters, and many more thirsty for the next round.



About Formula 1

For the past decade, Formula 1 has looked to include emerging markets into its global strategy to further spread the popularity of the sport. Abu Dhabi was added to the Formula 1 season along with the Qatar Grand Prix in 2009. This new interest in emerging markets has helped expand Formula 1’s fan base around the world to make it the most popular motorsport on the planet.



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