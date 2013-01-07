Amaechi Okwuosa Nigeria of Fan Club, Comments on Liverpool Striker Suarez's Recent Match Performance

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Brendan Rogers, the manager of Liverpool FC, described the player Luis Suarez as ‘Messi-like’ following the striker’s two goals during the team’s match against Sunderland, which led to their beating them 3-0. Amaechi Okwuosa New Bethel resident and Liverpool supporter, agreed with Rogers’ description of the player, adding that Suarez was in top form for the entirety of the match. Suarez’s goals, when added on to his current Premier League tally, made a total of fifteen scored this season – a number not seen by a Liverpool player since Fernando Torres’ time with the team during 2009 and 2010.



Rogers went on to explain that Suarez had been working incredibly hard over the past few weeks, and has been relentless in his training since the start of the season.



Watching from the stands during the match was Daniel Sturridge, who Rogers has just signed at a cost of £12million, so as to ease the burden currently being placed on Suarez. After Sturridge didn't perform as many had hoped he would during his time with Manchester City, and having never secured a first team place with Chelsea, the Liverpool manager warned the young striker than this would be his last chance to succeed with a large club.



However, Rogers expressed his optimism regarding his latest striker's future, stating that Sturridge knows he has to give it his all this time, and that he has every faith in him. The arrival of Sturridge coincided with the exit of Joe Cole, after Cole went into talks with West Ham regarding a permanent deal. However, Rogers has said that a deal has not yet been agreed upon, and he is unsure as to what will happen with the pay-off for the midfielder.



The opposing team's manager for Liverpool's most recent match, Martin O'Neill, commented that he felt his team had paid the price for missing out on two perfect scoring opportunities during the first half from Matt Kilgallon and James McClean.



