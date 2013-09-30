AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) was announced concerning whether certain AMAG Pharmaceuticals officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls.



AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $17.18 million in 2009 to $85.38 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Loss declined from $93.35 million to $16.75 million.



NASDAQ:AMAG shares grew from slightly over $15 per share in Jan. 2013 to as high as $23.85 per share in late March 2013.



On May 21, 2013, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it has been made aware by Takeda Pharma AG, the exclusive product distributor of ferumoxytol in Switzerland, that it is recalling one specific batch of Rienso® (ferumoxytol) from the Swiss market.



Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) declined from $25.14 per share on May 21, 2013 to as low as $18.50 per share on May 31, 2013.



Then on September 25, 2013, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. disclosed that on September 23, 2013, the Company received a notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) stating that, as part of its ongoing review of the Company’s supplemental New Drug Application for its Feraheme Injection, the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments by September 23, 2013, a target date previously communicated by the FDA in a letter dated March 5, 2013.



Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) declined from $26.87 per share on Sept. 24, 2013, to $21.65 per share on Sept. 27, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com