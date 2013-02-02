Amalfi Coast Tours: An Italian Culinary Experience with Rossella and Divine Amalfi Villas

Massa Lubrense, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2013 -- Divine Amalfi Villas is a small Italian-American company, run by Jennifer Galletti and Pasquale de Martino, offering unique travel experiences and Amalfi Coast tours. Rossella is the host of the all new online cooking show and food webisode series Cooking with Nonna and the recent winner of the Food Network 24-Hour Restaurant Battle – Battle Italiano. Check out her website here…



According to Galletti, “You will learn why the Campania region was considered a national cultural treasure in the eyes of many Roman emperors”.



What's Included:



- 7 Night Double or Triple Occupancy at a traditional Amalfi Villa

- Welcome Dinner

- Transfers to and from Naples Airport/Train Station

- Daily Breakfast

- 4 Lunches Including one Michelin-rated

- 2 Cooking Lessons Followed by Dinner

- 4 Dinners at Authentic Local Restaurants Including one Michelin-rated

- Cultural Excursions and Gastronomic Visits with Transportation

- Meals Include Wine, Soft Drinks, and Coffee

- Planned Entrance Fees, Guides, and Gratuities

- Your personalized Cooking with Nonna Apron to be used during the cooking demonstrations.

- A photographer will be with the group for the entire Tour to capture every moment and will create a CD with all your photos.



What is Not Included:



- Airfare to and from Italy, including to and from Naples.

- Travel insurance.

- Shopping and personal expenses.

- Meals and drinks that are not part of the itinerary.



Divine Amalfi Villas and Rossella invite you to “Come as Guests, Leave as Friends”. The price for the week is $2,940 per person, double occupancy only. In order to reserve your spot for the Villa Rosaria Italian culinary tour, you can contact Jennifer Galletti at 203.212.8310 or visit http://www.divineamalfivillas.com.



