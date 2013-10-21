Amalgam Fillings Are Now Easy to Replace, Not Worth the Risk

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Mercury is the third most hazardous material in the nation, according to the United States Department of Health and Human Services. Yet, many Americans have one or more metal amalgam fillings in their mouths, and these fillings are 50 percent mercury.



Amalgam fillings now come with a long disclaimer indicating that ingesting the product could cause neurotic and nephrotoxic consequences, and California Prop 65 warns that amalgam contains mercury, a “chemical known in the state of California to cause birth defects and other reproductive harm.”



While many dentists have moved away from this material, it is still one of the most widely used materials in dentistry. It is strong, resistant to abrasions and relatively inexpensive. But looking at its positive physical characteristics does not take into account that the product is being used on humans and should be biocompatible.



According to San Diego dentist Dr. Daniel Vinograd of Brighton Gentle Dental, not enough is known about the biocompatibility of the material to use it. Vinograd admits that he used amalgam fillings in the past with success, but better choices mean that amalgam is no longer an option for him.



“Some people say they’re safe. Other people say they aren’t. In my opinion, we’re playing with fire here. With other materials available that work just as well and look better, there’s really no reason why we should be using amalgam fillings anymore,” said Dr. Vinograd. “I haven’t used amalgam in decades.”



In addition, Dr. Vinograd has found that amalgam fillings can swell, cracking teeth. He said his office installs crowns each month on patients whose amalgam fillings have cracked and caused teeth to fracture.



For those with amalgam fillings that have not yet caused fractures, he recommends having a dentist replace them with tooth-colored composite material, a better looking choice that does not have the potential health risks and other drawbacks.



“Even if I wasn’t a biocompatible dentist, I would have to weigh both sides of this controversy now,” Dr. Vinograd said. “If there’s a chance that amalgam fillings are a bad idea, why would I want to use them anymore?”



About Brighton Gentle Dental

Brighton Gentle Dental is located at 10450 Friars Road Suite G in San Diego, California. For a free consultation and more information regarding replacement of amalgam fillings, area residents are urged call (619) 630-7174, or visit http://drvinograd.com/holistic-dentist/amalgam-fillings/ for Dr. Vinograd’s free podcast on the subject.



Contact Information

619-382-3171

Ari Vinograd

staff@drvinograd.com

10450 Friars Rd Suite G

San Diego, CA 92120

https://plus.google.com/110263576797183141565