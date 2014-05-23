Aman Resorts Announces New CEO

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Aman Group, the holding company of the international luxury resort collection Amanresorts, announces that its visionary founder has decided to step down from his position as Chairman and CEO.



Johan Eliasch, a global business leader with extensive brand-building expertise, has been appointed Chairman of the Aman Group and Vladislav Doronin, a world-class developer of high-end residential and commercial properties and the lead investor, has been appointed CEO.



Johan Eliasch said. "As someone who is very familiar with the distinctive Aman experience, I am excited to take on this role as Chairman."



Vladislav Doronin is a world-class property developer who is the Chairman and Founder of Capital Group, which he started 21 years ago and built into one of the most successful property development companies in Russia. Capital Group's portfolio comprises over 70 major projects with a total area of over 70 million square feet or 7 million square meters, including some of the most significant buildings in present-day Moscow: business centers, hotels, residential, retail and mixed-use complexes.



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