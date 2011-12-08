Amanda Gilliland: New Authorized Clean Green Nation Partner in Smyrna, Tennessee

Smyrna, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2011 -- Amanda Gilliland is now an authorized Clean Green Nation partner. As of 2011, energy saving products have become more available to home and business owners. Gilliland specializes in solar power, wind LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



Clean Green Nation is focused on providing consumers with the information they need to begin being green in Smyrna, TN. For decades, the idea of solar and wind power has been put on the back burner in favor of easily accessible foreign oil. As natural resources around the world are starting to deplete, companies and consumers are taking a stand to use renewable energy sources instead of relying on foreign oil. Wind and solar energy efficient products were once only available on the large scale, but today’s manufacturers are focused on providing smaller models that can be used to provide energy for a home or business.



Amanda Gilliland will provide consumers with necessary information on Tennessee eco friendly technologies. By choosing smart living in Tennessee, any family can reduce their energy costs but up to 60%. Clean Green Nation works with a variety of reputable manufacturers to help bridge the gap between affordable renewable energy products and consumers. Through the website consumers have access to news information and studies that show how beneficial green energy products can be. Through the online store, consumers can securely purchase Energy Star rated home appliances, wind power kits and solar panels as well as plan for installation services. The solar and wind calculator allows any home or business owner to determine the costs and benefits of choosing sustainable energy sources. Interested consumers are encouraged to contact Amanda Gilliland for more information.



About Clean Green Nation

Clean Green Nation is the leading manufacturer of green energy products. The company works throughout Canada and the United States to provide sustainable energy and green living information to home and business owners. Find more information by visiting http://www.amandag.cleangreennation.com. For more information on Clean Green Nation products and services in Smyrna, Tennessee contact Amanda Gilliland via email at amandag@cleangreennation.com or phone at (888) 566-1344.