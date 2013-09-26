Amanda Johnson's Book Entitled "Mommies' Priceless Moments" Hits the Shelves of Barnes & Noble

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Celebrating the success of her book entitled Mommies’ Priceless Moments, Author Amanda Johnson is proud to announce that her book is now available in Barnes & Noble stores. Mommies’ Priceless Moments is no doubt an engaging read for parents and parents-to-be alike. A humorous look at parenting as told from mothers, fathers, and caretakers from every background.



Keeping the laughs rolling on here interview on Good Day Sacramento proves that Amanda Johnson is quite the entertainer: http://gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com/video/9340911-mommy-moments-book/#.UkHYeVfiJUQ.gmail



The 110 page book retails for $10.95 for a paperback and $0.99 for a Nook or Kindle version. Chapters within the book are broken up into personal stories of mothers nationwide that Amanda Johnson narrates through, and her son Tyson constantly interrupts. Funny, highly personal, and “raw” the book highlights the nitty gritty of motherhood in a way that isn’t normally published. Some chapter titles include, “Do or Diaper”, “I Could Have Dyed”, “Barney Overload”, “Scent Packing”, “Vroom With A Phew” “Let Us Spray” and “Making a Booboo”. Not only are the stories engaging they are also light and funny as well as disgusting, horrifying and almost unbelievable.



The book is currently available at Barnes & Noble stores, barnesandnoble.com, Amazon.com, and smashwords.



For more information visit:

http://www.mommiespms.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Mommies-Priceless-Moments/203757226328854



Contact:

Priceless Moments

(916) 904-6984

Mommiespms@gmail.com