Amanda Merrell Named Marketing Director at Seegrid and Profiled in Canadian Manufacturing

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- According to Canadian Material Management and Distribution Magazine, Amanda Merrell was featured in the “Who’s on the move this week” section of the magazine. The online version of the publication, Canadianmanufacturing.com, reported, “Amanda Merrell has been promoted to marketing director at Seegrid Corp, a manufacturer of vision-guided materials handling equipment.”



John Hayes, Vice President of U.S. Sales and Marketing, stated, “Merrell has proven herself to be an indispensable part of the Seegrid marketing team by setting strategy, establishing compelling messaging, and utilizing innovative means of disseminating that messaging.”



As marketing director, Merrell will be responsible for overseeing marketing and public relations initiatives and continue to bring a fresh and unique spin on marketing material handling equipment. Merrell is also responsible for interface and coordination of efforts with editors, journalists, conferences, tradeshows, and the firm’s external public relations firm. “Seegrid’s vision-guided robotic industrial trucks are revolutionizing the material handling industry…I am proud to be a part of the Seegrid team. Working for a state-of-the-art robotics company that provides a solution to manufacturing and distribution companies as well as reducing operating costs and improving efficiency and productivity is an honor,” remarked Merrell.



Canadianmanufacturing.com is the online center where industry connects. The magazine is the industrial news and information hub for Canada. The online publications include ten of the most-read industrial magazines. The magazine has integrated their Buyer’s Guides’ and the Fraser’s Directory into Canada’s largest online database of industrial firms available.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly solutions. Seegrid is the only flexible automated guided vehicle (AGV). Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



