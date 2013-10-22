Amarin Corporation Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN) Under Investor Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares over potential securities laws violations by Amarin and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain statements over its drug Vascepa was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN) concerning whether a series of statements by Amarin Corporation plc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Amarin Corporation plc reported that its Net loss increase from $69.13 million in 2011 to $179.18 million in 2012. Shares of Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN) declined from $19.50 per share in May 2011 to $5.30 per share in July 2013.



Then on October 11, 2013 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) released its briefing documents for the October 16, 2013 advisory committee review of Amarin's application seeking expanded approval for the use of its fish oil-based drug, Vascepa, in the treatment of adult patients with high triglycerides with mixed dyslipidemia.



On October 16, 2013, Amarin Corporation plc announced that the FDA Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee has voted 9 to 2 against approval of Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl) capsules for use as an adjunct to diet and exercise and in combination with a statin in the treatment of adult patients with high triglycerides (TG 200-499 mg/dL) with mixed dyslipidemia and coronary heart disease (CHD) or a CHD risk equivalent (the ANCHOR indication) based on the information presented at the committee meeting on October 16, 2013.



Shares of Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN) declined from $7.35 per share on October 7, 2013, to as low as $18.55 per share on October 17, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com