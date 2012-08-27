Amarin Corporation plc: PharmaVitae Report - New Market Research Report

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- This analysis evaluates the company's strategy and key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and provides an overview of the company's historical and forecast financial performance. The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the company's key prescription pharmaceutical product, and provides a forecast sales performance for this drug.
Scope
- Analysis of AMR101 and how it compares with Pronova/GlaxoSmithKline's omega-3 fatty acid product Lovaza
- Discussion of the company's strategy, commercial relationships, and forthcoming catalysts
- Sales forecasts through to 2017
- Financial analysis of the company, including operating performance forecasts through to 2017
Highlights
This report provides forecasts and analysis of Amarin's AMR101. AMR101 is currently being evaluated by the FDA for patients with very high triglycerides, with an expected PDUFA date of July 26, 2012. Amarin also expects to file the drug for approval in patients with high triglycerides in combination with statins within the next year.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Analyze how the performance of AMR101 will shape Amarin's growth prospects
- Understand the current and future market for omega-3 fatty acid agents and how AMR101 will compete for share
- Assess Amarin's potential to partner with another company for the marketing of AMR101
