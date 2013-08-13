Amateur Photographers Concentrate on Gear Rather Than Creativity Says Leading Photographer Ben Heys

Victory Hill, Sihanoukville -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Professional photographer Ben Heys who has sold over 100,000 individual image licenses, has recently published an article titled ‘Overgeared’ on his popular blog which outlines how amateur photographers are more focused on cameras and accessories, rather than concepts and innovation. Referencing to Bruce Lee’s famous quote “It’s like a finger pointing at the moon. Do not concentrate on the finger or you will miss all of the heavenly glory!” Ben Heys elaborates that the camera is a tool which merely captures art.



Ben has gained immense reputation for his numerous shots of places and people, and now has a significant fan following, especially on Google+ where he frequently shares his recent work and discusses any latest happenings in the photography industry. His blog on the official site of Ben Heys Photography offers advice and introduces various techniques to amateur and semi-pro photographers. The blog is another gateway through which Ben shares his shooting sessions and the concepts behind them.



In ‘Overgeared’ he states that it is very common to be asked “Which camera do you use?” when introducing yourself as a photographer. Ben adds that this perception that camera is the integral part of photography has now been embedded in many minds. Which in turn makes amateurs believe that a magnificent shot can only be taken by high end cameras and multiple accessories. He explains that cameras are important and professional photographers do have many ‘gears’ but that is to make things more efficient and convenient. Ben further stresses that it is important to focus on the concepts, and techniques on capturing the concepts.



His company Ben Hey Photography is a major provider of free beautiful HD wallpapers and stock photography which are royalty-free. Ben also contributes to the society by offering his help to make world a better place and even 25% of site earning go to charity. Currently living in Cambodia, he frequently travels the world and holds photo sessions in different countries.



About Ben Heys Photography

Ben Heys Photography is one of the leading providers of royalty-free stock photos by renowned photographer Ben Heys. Ben Heys is an avid world traveler and has gained immense popularity for his innovative shots of people and places. Having sold over 100,000 individual image licenses, his work is now widely seen as book covers, marketing campaigns, billboards, print marketing, online use and many other forms. Through the online platform, http://benheysphotography.com/, a portfolio of his work and further information about RF stock photos can be viewed.



For more information about Stock Photography and Photography Advice, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of benheysphotography.com, please call at +855 1595 6210 or email to ben@artofimagery.com.