Amaxos Smartwatch Launches Indiegogo Campaign

Stuttgart, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2021 -- Amaxos Smartwatch for health and fitness tracking is the next generation smartwatch designed by a renowned German watchmaking company Amaxos. The watch is ideal for health and fitness tracking with a wide range of features and benefits. The Stuttgart based watchmaker has proudly announced to launch its 2021 model called Amaxos Smartwatch AX20.



The creators of this watch have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to introduce this watch, and also to raise funds and support for this project. With its impeccable ergonomic design, intelligent health monitoring, and several great modes, the watch is simply emerging as the ultimate companion for everyone.



Following are some of the most remarkable features of Amaxos Smartwatch AX20:



Receive calls, messages, and app notifications.



8 sport modes for walking, running, hiking, cycling, weightlifting, fitness training, basketball, & football

Round the clock health management

Step counting

Heart rate monitoring

Blood pressure and oxygen monitoring

Sleep monitoring

100% waterproof

Social notifications

Available in 7 languages

Available in 4 skin colors

Compatible with smartphones of iOS 9.0, Android 4.4 or higher & Bluetooth 5.0 or higher

And much more



The Indiegogo Campaign is located on the web at: www.indiegogo.com/projects/amaxos-smartwatch-for-health-and-fitness-tracking and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Indiegogo campaign is to raise a sum of €50,000 and the company is offering this watch as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Indiegogo campaign page of the project.



About Amaxos GmbH

Amaxos GmbH is a German based smartwatch producer and distribution company located in Stuttgart. The company is dedicated to creating affordable and fashionable smartwatches and earbuds, and its latest creation is an all new Amaxos Smartwatch AX20, which is currently being crowdfunded on Indiegogo, and the company is welcoming generous support.



