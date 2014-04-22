Amazing Core Fitness Is Helping Men and Women in Alaska with Their Weight Loss Goal

Wasilla, AK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- In Alaska it has been reported that the obesity rate is 24.5% with the overall rate in America for obesity being 37%, according to reports there are over 60% of adults living in America who are overweight. The obesity problem is a serious problem for Alaska as well as the rest of America. It can cause serious health issues which includes Type 2 Diabetes, some forms of Cancer as well as depression. Now thanks to Amazing Core Fitness and their Resistance Loop bands which are currently on special offer, men and women in Alaska are able to reduce their weight and become slimmer in the comfort of their own home.



Amazing Core Fitness has reported an increase in the number of people in Alaska who have been buying their Resistance Bands to help with their weight loss goal. The Amazing Core Fitness Resistance Loop Bands which are currently on special offer from Amazon priced from just $14.97 (http://www.amazon.com/Amazing-Core-Fitness-Resistance-Strengthening/dp/B00J6EIKEE), allow men and women to become slimmer and healthier in their own home.



The resistance loop bands which have become a huge seller in America, are allowing men and women to exercise in their own home, achieving a real work out at their own pace while losing weight to help them become slimmer and healthier.



Obesity is a serious issue in America, causing men and women to become a higher risk of serious health issues which include Type 2 Diabetes, some forms of cancer and depression, giving adults in Alaska a good reason to turn to exercise and become slimmer, all of which can be done with the popular Amazing Core Resistance Loop Bands.



Medical experts have said regular exercising can improve your health including:



Improves your chances of living longer and living healthier



Helps protect you from developing heart disease and stroke or its precursors, high blood pressure and undesirable blood lipid patterns



Helps protect you from developing certain cancers, including colon and breast cancer, and possibly lung and endometrial (uterine lining) cancer



Helps prevent type 2 diabetes (what was once called adult-onset diabetes) and metabolic syndrome (a constellation of risk factors that increases the chances of developing heart disease and diabetes)



Helps prevent the insidious loss of bone known as osteoporosis



Reduces the risk of falling and improves cognitive function among older adults



Relieves symptoms of depression and anxiety and improves mood



Prevents weight gain, promotes weight loss (when combined with a lower-calorie diet), and helps keep weight off after weight loss



Improves heart-lung and muscle fitness



Improves sleep

By using the resistance loop bands, they could reduce a person’s weight, help them become healthier as well as slimmer and more importantly, reduce the risk of serious health issues, all through regular exercise.



To learn more about Amazing Core Fitness and their Resistance Loop Bands priced from $14.97 that is helping people to become slimmer in America, please visit http://www.amazon.com/Amazing-Core-Fitness-Resistance-Strengthening/dp/B00J6EIKEE



About Amazing Core Fitness

Learn more about Amazing Core Fitness at their official website http://amazingcorefitness.com



Amazing Core Fitness - Resistance Loop Bands - Premium Set of 4 Exercise Resistance Bands - Perfect for P90x, Insanity, Asylum, Crossfit Training, Yoga, Pilates, Beachbody, Physical Therapy, Strengthening, Upper Body, or Any Other Workout Out There - Effective Exercise Bands for Ankles, Legs, Shoulders, Arms and Core Exercises - Great Workout for Men or Women - Light, Medium, Heavy and Extra Heavy Resistance Levels Perfect for Any Home Gym - 100% Natural Latex Loops - 100% Lifetime Guarantee.