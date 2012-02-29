Amazing Discount Pricing on HCG Diet Drops Now Being Offered by HCGDIETDROPSDIRECT.com

Layton, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/29/2012 -- HCGdietdropsdirect.com is pleased to announce that they are offering HCG Diet Drops at amazing discount prices for dieters looking for a safe and effective diet supplement. HCGdietdropsdirect.com is the online home for discount HCG Diet Drops and information on the widely used HCG Diet.



The 100-percent natural hormone Human Chorionic Gonadotropin or HCG as it is called today, has a 60-year history of use by doctors and weight loss clinics to reshape bodies and promote natural and safe weight loss. Today, the power of HCG weight loss continues to provide amazing results for Americans in an oral drop form that helps the body lose as much as 40 pounds safely and naturally. HCGdietdropsdirect.com is now providing the weight loss supplement at amazing discount prices.



The professional grade mixture within the HCG Diet Drops from HCGdietdropsdirect.com is an all-natural herbal mixture of Human Chorionic Gonadotropin, Arginine, Ornithine, l-Carnitine, Vitamin E, evening primrose oil, licorice root, flax seed oils, fish oil, and red clover. “There are thousands of weight loss success stories with HCG Drops and we’re happy to be able to bring this safe and powerful weight loss supplement to people at amazing prices,” said an HCGdietdropsdirect.com weight loss specialist.



Their professional-grade product comes premixed and ready for users to merely put it on their tongue. Currently, the Website is offering the first bottle for just $19.95. They offer several different order sizes as well ranging from one to four 20-ounce bottles depending on the amount of weight loss the user desires.



In addition to the HCG Diet Drops, the Website provides detailed information on the popular HCG Diet. The diet plan includes information on the meals and HCG dosage regimen necessary to lose specific amounts of weight with the diet. The Website also includes proven HCG Diet tips, best diet foods and a detailed explanation of the biological process of fat loss and how HCG weight loss works. “Not only do those who follow the diet safely lose up to two pounds a day and have more energy, the fat loss is permanent,” said the Website specialist.



HCG Diet Drops supplement from HCGdietdropsdirect.com has a 100-percent money back guarantee. Users can also find the original groundbreaking study from Dr. Albert T.W. Simeons as well as results of the double-blind study conducted over a five-week period. For more information, please visit http://www.hcgdietdropsdirect.com



About HCGDIETDROPSDIRECT.com

HCGDIETDROPSDIRECT.com is the online home for discount HCG Diet Drops weight loss supplement. Additionally, the Website gives detailed information on the safe and effective HCG Diet including meal, food and HCG Diet Drops regimen. HCGdietdropsdirect.com is a Website of Living Better Direct, which offers wellbeing supplements at discounted pricing.