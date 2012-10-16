Amazing New Product "Doggie Doo Dissolver" Eliminates Offensive Dog Waste Handling Chore

Rancho Santa Fe, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Doggie Doo Dissolver is an incredible new-patented enzyme that when sprayed on dog feces will dissolve it within minutes. According to industry reports, "There are approximately 78 million dog owners in the US alone. The average responsible pet owner uses 14 plastic bags per week to clean up after their animals.” That statistic represents billions of plastic bags that are used every year just to clean up after their pet. According to another recent industry report, it takes up to 1000 years for just one plastic bag to photo degrade on its own, which creates huge degradation to the environment. When the bag is exposed to ultraviolet sunlight radiation, the bag’s polyethylene polymer chains become brittle and start to crack. Eventually, the plastic bags will fragment into pieces and end up in our oceans and trees. And because they think it is food, cause birds and fish to choke on them. One report says, “Approximately 100,000 sea mammals such as dolphins, turtles, whales, and penguins are killed every year due to plastic bags.” Pierre Fidenci, President of ESI-Endangered Species International said, “The ocean is like a soup of plastic, mostly composed of fragments invisible to the human eye, killing life and dangerously effecting our health."



The damage to the environment due to the use of plastic bags cannot be overstated, as more damage comes from plastic bags once they go into a landfill. The bad news too is that people dispose of their pet‘s feces into ordinary trash receptacles that leads to disease causing bacteria. Some people just leave their little plastic bag filled with poo by the side of the street, and in this case can get washed into storm drains and pollute waterways. This is also littering, which can lead to significant fines. And one of our most precious resources, petroleum, which is vital for our modern way of life, is used to make plastic bags to the tune of 60-100 million barrels each year.



According to recent reports, Dogs in the US deposit 30,000 tons of feces everyday. That equates to 10 million tons a year. As for the issue of the dog waste itself, it contaminates the ground and becomes a means of passing intestinal parasites and infections to other dogs and people. Roundworms are one of the most common parasites found in dog waste along with salmonella and giardia. It can remain infectious in contaminated soil and water for years. A recent study showed that 14% of Americans tested positive for roundworms. Escherichia Coli can cause HUS (Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome), a type of kidney failure. E Coli can be found in dog waste from mutt to blue blood.



Here are what some users of Doggie Doo Dissolver have to say:



“Was very sceptical at first about the product, but said with a money back guarantee, what do I have to lose in trying it. Was pleasantly surprised as it worked better than advertised. So long plastic bag”--Liqin G.



“This is the best $10 that I have ever spent, sure beats 2 burgers at a fast food place. Bye Bye plastic pet glove”--Vicki K.



“You no longer have to walk around with a bag full of crap while walking the dog. And you no longer have to touch the stuff, that is the best part about the dissolver. Plus it is pretty cool watching it dissolve.”--Sandy D.



About Doggie Doo Dissolver

Doggie Doo Dissolver is the patented enzyme that when sprayed on dog poop, will dissolve it within minutes. Guaranteed to work, simply spray the product on the feces and watch it dissolve. The patented enzyme (CRS) disperses the cells of the feces until there is nothing left. It is completely green and will not hurt any lawn or pet and destroys the bacteria found in pet feces.



