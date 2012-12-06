Amazing Wall Coating Enables House Painting to Be Done During Winter

Plymouth, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- A British company is now offering something that most people wouldn’t think of in the winter; a house painting service!



Whereas most painters and decorators work during the spring, summer and early autumn, and then stop due to the winter and the risk of their paint freezing in the can, NEVER PAINT AGAIN UK LTD have a special house painting system that does not freeze!



This painting service utilises the latest in wall coating technology to combine tried and trusted decorating methods but without using masonry paint.



The company’s authorised painting dealerships across the UK use a special resin based exterior wall coating which, according to the manufacturers, will not freeze during winter application, meaning that a house can be painted externally all year round.



A company spokesman said “We realised that many people wait until the summer to call someone around to paint their house, however this is normally the time when decorators charge their customers a lot of money, to offset the times during the winter when they cannot work. Because we can use our special wallcoatings 12 months of the year, no premium is added and therefore the painting system represents excellent value for money.”



Not only that, the special external wall coating has many features that leave normal paint trailing in the durst, such as anti fade properties, no cracking, and it even cures damp!



About Never Paint Again UK Ltd

The biggest attraction for consumers, and the reason that company expansion is planned in 2013, is the fact that, unlike masonry paint, this special wall coating lasts for up to 20 years without the need to repair or redecorate the walls!



To find out more, call the company on (0800) 970 4928 or visit them online at http://www.neverpaintagain.co.uk



Never Paint Again UK Ltd

10 Drake Mill business park

Plymbridge road,

Estover

Plymouth, Devon, UK PL6 7PS