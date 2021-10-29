Amazon Announces Alexa Communication Program at Hospitals and Senior Living

Plantation, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2021 -- Alexa Smart Properties says that at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many hospitals and senior living communities reached out to have Alexa set up in their buildings. The program would allow senior living communities to send announcements via an Amazon Echo Device straight to residents' rooms. Alexa would also allow residents to make calls through its software, helping them stay in touch with their loved ones more easily than relying on a staff member to assist them. Atria, a nationwide senior living community, has already added the Alexa technology into some of its locations.



In hospitals, the technology helps nurses communicate with their patients through an intercom-like feature. This eliminates the need to enter patient rooms while still allowing patients to ask questions and nurses to perform a check-in. Announcements can also be made this way. There is also a feature that allows patients to remain on a do-not-disturb mode for privacy. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, located in Los Angeles, Houston Methodist in Houston, TX, and BayCare Health System located in Florida are among the first to try this technology.



