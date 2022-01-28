Amazon Bypasses Logistics and Supply Chain Bottlenecks with Its Own Ships and Containers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- Amazon has a reputation as a business that is keen on innovation and the retailer has created many logistics and supply chain jobs through its actions over the years. That's especially so with respect to the behind-the-scenes planning that has gone into Amazon's approach to the complex journey that can be involved in a product purchase. What many don't realize is that Amazon has actually been making its own containers, leasing cargo planes, and chartering cargo ships for many years. This approach has reaped rewards during the pandemic when bottlenecks have caused huge delays for many retailers. With its own ships and containers, Amazon has been able to avoid issues, such as the long wait times for dock space and workers, allowing it to keep its supply chains moving. As Amazon has been chartering its own ships it has had a lot more control over where its deliveries go and has been able to avoid the ports with the most issues. Making its own containers has been a vital part of this process.



DSJ Global is always on top of the latest developments in logistics and supply chain jobs, including when it comes to measures that have been taken by businesses such as Amazon to try and avoid the chaos caused by the pandemic. The firm's expertise is in end-to-end supply chain recruitment and DSJ Global has a rich history operating in this area, working with a broad spectrum of organizations, from small start-ups to large international brands. Key fields of expertise for the team include hiring for procurement, technical operations and logistics and supply chain jobs. The firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and established connections at key enterprises across the industry. Today, it is able to create options for hiring thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions. The firm's expertise, and experience in the sector, make it a go-to for forward-thinking businesses, as well as ambitious individuals keen to take a career-defining next step.



DSJ Global is well known for logistics and supply chain jobs expertise in the USA, where the firm operates across a broad area that includes major hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The team in America is also part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce that provides many unique advantages to clients. In addition, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and delivers a unique international level of reach. A robust and reliable internal team has been key to the expansion that the firm has been able to achieve over the years. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class technology and strategies. As well as logistics and supply chain jobs there are roles in technical operations and procurement available, for example Maintenance Supervisor, Materials & Planning Manager [Chemicals Industry] and Senior Supply and Demand Planner.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.