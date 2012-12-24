Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8.9" Deals & Price Comparison Released via Find My Price

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- This Christmas season, the most popular electronics are tablets and it is thanks to online retailers who have released a bundle of cost-effective deals that make buying even the premium products more available.



http://www.FindMyPrice.net is reviewing online deals on electronics as it strives to deliver accurate information for buyers’ desired product.



According to the company the Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8.9” is one of the most popular tablets, and one of the most cost-effective for buyers on a budget also looking for quality, brand and good tech specs in such a product.



This Christmas season, online retailers have slashed prices for the Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8.9”, making it all the more budget-friendly for the billions of online pundits looking for the tablet that will give the most bang for their buck.



The 9.45 by 6.50 by .35 inches tablet weighs 1.29 pounds and runs on a dual core Texas Instruments OMAP 4470 1.5GHz chip and operates Google Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. Small and light, Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8.9” performed well in tests and most reviews agree this is one of the best tablets people can get for less than $300.



Download speeds averaged in 4G LTE performance tests at 13.5 Mbps while uploads hit 6 Mbps. The dual-band 2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11n Wi-Fi averaged a download speed of 11 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 31 Mbps on the 5GHz band.



Built with shopping, reading and gaming in mind, Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8.9” has a battery life span of 7 hours 14 minutes. Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8.9”, 16GB and Wi-Fi sells for under $300, while the 32GB Wi-Fi and LTE tablet sells for $499.



Christmas deals have slashed those prices to a more affordable level. Also, Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8.9” is compatible with standard AT&T data plans and gives buyers the cheapest 4G data plan for a tablet. Amazon adds to the offer a $10 app store credit.



Find My Price is a price comparison service and e-commerce provider of electronic products ranging from tablets to Mp3 players, universal remote controllers and headphones. The team at Find My Price aims to deliver reviews on electronic devices that will help shoppers find and buy products online for the best deals and the lowest prices.



The Company aims to give buyers a reliable source of information and reviews on electronics, prices and special offers released by online retailers. Reviews on Mp3 players, tablets, game consoles, tablets, universal remote controllers, DVD players, headphones etc are unbiased and strive to give the buyer all the important tech specs, as well as the cons and pros of products.



Find My Price seeks to review the best deals on electronics available with online retailers and give buyers the info they need to choose the best deal on their desired product. That includes reviewing low-cost as well as premium electronic products and identifying the deal/price/product that will give the most bang for their buck.