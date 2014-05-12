New Consumer Goods market report from MarketLine: "Amazon Kindle vs. Apple iPad: Two approaches to the tablet market"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Given the rapidly changing tablet market environment, and the introduction of new models in both Apple's iPad and Amazon's Kindle Fire range, a re-examination of the two companies' strategies is warranted: What are these strategies? How do they go about achieving their aims? And how have they changed since the introduction of the original Kindle Fire in 2011?
Report Features and Benefits
- This case study examines two very different approaches to the tablet market by comparing Apple and Amazons' hardware, software and marketing strategy.
- This case study examines the slight changes in Amazon and Apple's tablet market strategies since 2011.
Report Highlights
Whereas Apple makes its margins selling tablet devices, Amazon hopes to grow revenue by providing consumers with a window in to its broader ecosystem through its Kindle Fire tablets.
iPad devices have received hardware upgrades calculated to be just sufficient to entice users to upgrade, demonstrating the importance of hardware sales to the company's strategy for revenue growth.
The increased importance of emerging markets is the biggest factor in explaining the slight shifts that have taken place in Amazon and Apple's tablet strategies since the launch of the original Kindle Fire in 2011.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What are Apple and Amazon's tablet market strategies?
- How do Apple and Amazon's tablet market strategies achieve their objectives?
- How have Apple and Amazon's tablet market strategies changed since the launch of the original Kindle Fire in 2011?
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