Amazon 'Top 100' Author, Jon Schafer, Wakes the Dead with Gripping 4-Part Zombie Apocalypse Series

St. Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- It’s an accolade that few indie authors can boast; beating Robert Kirkman, Laurell K. Hamilton and even Stephen King writing as Richard Bachman on Amazon’s Horror ‘Top 100’ list. With bold and gripping narratives, Schafer is quickly proving that going alone is no bar to literary success.



Everything was achieved with his ‘The Dead Series’; a series of Zombie Apocalypse books with two volumes already on the virtual shelves and available in paperback. Their synopses alone are enough to wake even the stiffest of the dead.



Book One – ‘Dead Air’: When a man suffering from a rare disease receives a debilitating head injury, the treatment given him mutates his affliction into a highly contagious virus. As the disease spreads, it first kills its victims and then reanimates them into beings that are compelled to eat ravenously and crave human flesh. In Clearwater, Florida, Steve Wendell is following the stories of people attacking each other but is unaware of the severity of the situation. When Heather Johansen, a Sheriff’s Deputy who is interested in Steve as more than a friend, tells him the real story of cities being overrun by the dead, he makes plans to barricade himself in the fifteen story bank building where the radio station he manages has its suite of offices. As the dead rise up to challenge the living for control of the earth, Steve locks himself in with Heather and eight others. The group continues to broadcast live as the dead surround their redoubt and search for a way in. Coming across a ten year-old girl that is immune to the disease, the group tries to find a way to transport her across a land filled with the flesh-eating dead to a government facility where she can be studied and a cure found.



Book Two – ‘Dead Calm’: Months after the dead rise up to challenge the living for control of the earth, Steve Wendell and the survivors who fled with him by sailboat from Clearwater, Florida find themselves becalmed in the Gulf of Mexico. As their chances for survival dwindle, they come across a cruise ship drifting in the current. Seeing that the living dead only occupy parts of the ship, they decide to go aboard. Searching through an eerie, deserted opulence, they find a brother and sister in hiding. But not just from the dead. A religious charlatan has taken control of the ship and is promising his followers that the rapture is coming soon…If only they believe in him. He’s using his faithful in a quest for power, but after Steve and his people arrive, he wants something else.



With the third volume currently in the works titled ‘Dead Weight’, Schafer has fans leaving him a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Read both Dead books from this author. I was sucked into the story right away. Very good plot, interesting characters and lots of action. Can't wait for book 3 of this series,” says Dawn Judd, reviewing the series on Amazon.



Another reader, Michael L Wood, was equally as lavish with his praise for ‘Dead Calm’. He commented, “Best book I have bought of Amazon so far. Both the first book and this one are excellent. Can't wait for the third one.”



While Schafer is making waves within the Horror genre, his writing isn’t tied to just the non-living. Another of his novels, ‘Immigrant Song’, provides readers with a twist-laden story with its roots ground a little firmer in reality.



Synopsis: Forced to flee the death squads in his homeland, Ricky makes his way through Central America to Colorado while dodging immigration patrols and a death sentence if he's caught and deported. Along the way he meets an immigrant named Maria and falls in love. Together they travel to a country that's not what it appears to be.



As a dominant force in the world of indie literature, Schafer and his eclectic works are poised to delight readers for years to come. Watch out; it’s behind you!



To purchase Schafer’s work, visit his Amazon Author profile: http://amzn.to/ZA2pCr



Official author website: http://www.jonscatbooks.com/



About the Author: Jon Schafer

Jon Schafer (One of the top 100 horror and action/adventure authors on Amazon) is an artist, a writer and used to design amusement parks, casinos and family entertainment centers as well as owning his own architectural design firm.



He loves to write and has travelled around the world so he uses a lot of his life's experience in the background of his books.



He served in the Marine Corps and, while he would never do it again in a million years, cherishes every minute and memory of that time.



He is a Master Diver and Dive Master through PADI, so to be near some of the best diving in the world he currently resides in St. Petersburg, Florida.