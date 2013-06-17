Amazon.com Offers a Self-Help EBook on Financial Motivation

Newe Mivtah, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Amazon.com offers an eBook named ‘Fulfilling Personal and Financial Motivation’ authored by Eran Stern, Business Mentor from Tel Aviv in Israel. The book is available for free at the Amazon’s Kindle Store for a period of 5 days. The book emphasizes on the role of financial motivation in tapping the endless possibilities in life. According to the author, this is necessary for personal as well as financial success in a person’s life. The book draws out the importance of self help in fulfilling the goals one has laid out in life.



The need of understanding as well as utilizing one’s potential is reiterated in the book for making it big in life. This is imperative in clearing the fears and obstacles that are sure to cross the path of success. The book is written in lucid language and transmits the power to the reader to induce change in their lives and lead them along the right path to success. “Eran, Your knowledge and process for coaching people to achieve success is a sure way to get them from where they are to where they want to be faster and easier than ever before” acknowledges the author of bestselling book ‘Having it all’, John Assaraf.



The book places the impetus on creativity and specifies the practical methodology to envision one’s life in a bolder perspective. It has been compiled with a lot of effort and based on the vast experience of the author. The book is available at the amazon.com in the form of a file of 574kB size, allowing for unlimited usage of simultaneous devices. After the 5 days of free sale are over, the product will be sold for INR 56.49. The charge is inclusive of the international wireless delivery of the files too. The book from Amazon Digital Services has the text to speech feature enabled.



For insights on fulfilling personal and financial goals, visit http://www.amazon.com/Fulfilling-Financial-Realization-Possibilities-ebook/dp/B00CWC0HXE



About Eran Stern

Eran Stern is a business mentor, highly sought speaker, coach, renowned expert and author who considers creating meaningful changes in people one of his passions. He uses simple and easy-to-digest language which reaches out to the readers motivating changes in them. He is a renowned speaker who is in a lot of demand by business management companies to hold talks with their employees to pep up their motivation levels and increase their productivity.



MEDIA CONTACT

feedback@eranstern.com

http://www.amazon.com/Fulfilling-Financial-Realization-Possibilities-ebook/dp/B00CWC0HXE