Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABKFQ) Investor Investigation of Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABKFQ) was announced concerning whether certain Ambac Financial Groupofficers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABKFQ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Ambac Financial Group officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders' approval for Ambac's 2013 Incentive Compensation Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Ambac Financial Group, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Ambac Financial Group's shareholders vote to approve an amendment to the 2013 Incentive Compensation Plan to increase the number of shares issuable under the plan by up to 4,000,000.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of Ambac Financial Group.



Ambac Financial Group, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $295.76 million in 2011 to $685.69 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Loss declined from over $1.96 billion to $256.68 million.



Those who purchased shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com