Ambassador Chem-Dry Offers New UK Customers a Ten- Percent Discount on Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning

Ambassador Chem-Dry recently announced a 10-percent discount on carpet and upholstery cleaning for new customers. The UK company has more than a decade of experience in carpet cleaning and upholstery cleaning as well as fire and flood restoration services.



Despite homeowner’s best efforts, carpets and upholstery inevitably reach a point where professional cleaning is necessary to restore them to their cleanest and most hygienic state. The search for a carpet cleaner service inevitably centers on finding one with a commitment to quality and attention to detail.



Since 1993, Ambassador Chem-Dry has been a one-stop solution provider for affordable and professional cleaning for thousands of homes throughout the UK. Their expertise with cutting- edge techniques and products is matched by their belief in traditional values such as courtesy and on-time professional service. “Our reputation and integrity is on the line with every client, so we won’t leave site or charge until they are completely satisfied with our services,” said an Ambassador Chem-Dry specialist.



Utilising proven techniques, their carpet cleaning service lifts all traces of dirt and bacteria from the pile without the use of soaps, harsh chemicals or detergents. Ambassador Chem-Dry uses a similar effective process for all domestic upholstery cleaning. A special patented carbonating carpet and upholstery cleaning method is what guarantees that fabrics are carefully yet effectively cleaned without soaking them or leaving behind a sticky residue “We can have your upholstery cleaning complete in under six hours including drying time as opposed to the usual two-day turnaround associated with steam cleaning,” said the technician.



Ambassador Chem-Dry’s team of technicians have the expertise and knowledge in leather cleaning and restoration services to bring any leather items back to life. When it comes to rugs, their unique cleaning method removes all dirt and restores the luster. A superior curtain cleaning methodology is quick and effective in the home or in their shop if the customer requests it.



Ambassador Chem-Dry’s flood and fire damage restoration team can handle everything from minor domestic spillages to large-scale flood damage in commercial premises. Their fully trained technicians are certified to British Damage Management Association Standards (BDMA) and the company has strong relationships with the top name insurance companies in the UK.



Ultimately, a carpet and upholstery cleaning service is only as good as its guarantee. Ambassador Chem-Dry guarantees that if a customer is not completely satisfied and they cannot put it right, they will provide a full refund. The company has served thousands of customers in the region including Aylesbury, Bicester, Buckingham, High Wycombe, Leighton Buzzard, Oxford, and Watford as well as the surrounding areas. To learn more, please visit http://www.ambassadorchemdry.co.uk